ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Chicago schools to reopen after teachers agree to end COVID-19 walkout

By Costas Pitas
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d25Hr_0di9VKN300

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Chicago Public Schools, the third-largest U.S. education district, will resume in-person classes on Wednesday after a union backed ending a walkout over COVID-19 fears in an agreement it said would boost safeguards.

Teachers began their action last week, idling some 340,000 students, following a union vote to reinstate virtual instruction and a push for more rigorous safety protocols, including wider testing, as the Omicron variant spread.

While most U.S. public school districts have reopened their campuses for the new year, education systems in some major cities have opted for online learning or delayed back-to-classroom plans due to staff shortages.

The United States reported at least 1.13 million new coronavirus infections on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, the highest daily total of any country in the world, but there are also fears over the impact on younger people's schooling.

"Switching completely back to remote learning again without a public health reason to do so would have created and amplified the social, emotional and economic turmoil that far too many of our families are facing," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said at a news conference.

The spat between Lightfoot and workers' representatives saw her and the district brand the walkout an illegal work stoppage for which teachers' pay will be docked.

The union had accused the mayor and school officials of "locking out" teachers by freezing their online instruction platforms, preventing a return to remote learning while the conflict is unresolved.

On Monday, Chicago Teachers Union President Jesse Sharkey said the deal was not ideal but made improvements.

"It's not a perfect agreement," he said during a news conference. "It does include some important things which are going to help safeguard ourselves and our schools."

Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Dan Burns and Lincoln Feast.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Schools 'may be forced to close': Classrooms could return to remote learning next month amid rising Covid cases, unions warn

Unions have warned that whole schools could return to remote learning in January despite Boris Johnson vowing to keep them open. The Prime Minister has told Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi that he is ‘absolutely determined’ to have children back in class and that keeping schools open is the ‘number one priority’, it was reported yesterday.
EDUCATION
The Independent

Teachers walk out in protest after 17-year-old student dies of Covid

Teachers at a Pennsylvania high school have staged a “sick out” protest after an honour role student tragically passed away due to covid-19 complications.As the Centre Daily Times reports, 17-year-old Alayna Thach was a senior at Olney Charter High School, but the huge K-Pop fan died in early December – just a month before she was scheduled to receive her first Covid vaccine.In response to her passing, 40 teachers at the Philadelphia school called in sick on the 20th of December, in protest against the institution's Covid-19 protocols. According to the teachers in question, the high school didn't do...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Lightfoot
Person
Jesse Sharkey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#Chicago Public Schools#Covid#Schooling#Omicron#Costas Pitas#Lincoln Feast
kswo.com

Area schools announce closures due to COVID-19, staff shortages

SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - Area school districts are temporarily closing due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. Flower Mound Public Schools will be closed from Tuesday, Jan. 12 through Tuesday, Jan. 18. The school district will not be virtual and it will be deep clean the facility for preventive measures.
LAWTON, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chicago Teachers Union
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WKRC

Four school districts send kids home due to COVID

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two more Tri-State school districts are sending students home for a few days due to staffing issues brought on by COVID-19 and the Omicron variant. Hamilton City Schools is extending what was a four-day weekend around Martin Luther King, Jr. Day by two more days. Schools will...
CINCINNATI, OH
fox44news.com

Schools closing due to rise in COVID cases

WACO, Texas – Just when COVID cases began to decrease in schools, many districts across Central Texas are faced with the rising numbers again forcing them to shut it’s doors. School districts across Central Texas have adjusted many times due to the pandemic–now with Covid cases increasing again,...
WACO, TX
Fatherly

Maps Shows Which Schools Have Closed or Gone Remote Because of COVID-19

If the start to 2022 feels like deja vu, you’re not wrong. The upswell in Covid-19 cases sweeping the nation is eerily reminiscent of that year of years 2020 when the entire country ground to a halt. School districts from the west coast to the eastern seaboard have announced closures and delays in the wake of the Omicron variant giving us the metaphorical middle finger, and parents are feeling the pain of virtual learning once again.
EDUCATION
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates: Several Indiana schools move to remote learning

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANA STATE
Reuters

Reuters

279K+
Followers
268K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy