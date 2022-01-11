Tulsa Man Wrestles Gun Away From Suspect Breaking Into Truck

A Tulsa man wrestled away a gun from a man who broke into the victim's truck.

Curtis Sprague said it felt like he had the suspect pinned down in his driveway forever. After watching the home surveillance video, he realized just how quickly it all happened.

"I will commend the Tulsa Police Department. Their response time was excellent. They were there in no time," said Sprague.

Whoever decided to break into Curtis Sprague's truck clearly had no idea about Curtis' previous background in law enforcement and military special operations.

"I just kind of reverted back to some old training and some things happened and I got lucky," said Curtis Sprague.

He and his wife were asleep the morning of January 9, around 4:30 when Curtis' ring camera detected motion in the driveway.

"Jumped up and grabbed a pistol for protection, threw on some clothes and went outside to see what was going on and see if I could stop the problem," said Sprague. "My initial intent was to go out, get the description, see if I could see a vehicle to give to the police."

Sprague said when he walked outside of his house, he was able to see the suspect's shadows wrestling around in the back of his car. The dome light was still on.

Sprague walked around his wife's car and that's when he noticed the suspect inside of his vehicle. He said he had to think fast

He decided to slam the door on the suspect and catch him off guard.

"Which stunned him judging by the look on his face when he did turn around and saw me standing there," said Sprague.

Sprague said this could have ended differently. He had a hatchet in the back door of his truck.

"I'm starting out as an intended victim at a tactical disadvantage because he's already acting, committing his crime, and I've got to play catchup and react to it," said Sprague. "I know that I've got to change his school of thought and take him out of his plan and give him something he didn't plan which causes a mental speedbump."

Sprague's wife called police while watching from an upstairs window.

"She did a great job. She was watching from an upstairs window and relaying information which was fantastic. Very helpful," said Sprague.

Sprague told the suspect to get on the ground several times.

"Removed the Glock 23 from his waistband along with an ID out of his back pocket," said Sprague. "He also planned for contingencies. He thought that there might be a chance that a homeowner would come out and confront him about the situation and his contingency was that Glock 23 on his hip."

Another guy jumped out of a car parked down the street. Sprague yelled at that man to stay back.

Sprague said as soon as they heard sirens, both suspects took off. He describes the suspects as about 20, tall and lanky.

"He just said, 'I've gotta go to work,'" said Sprague.

Sprague said he doesn't encourage anyone to do what he did.

"There's nothing in my vehicle that's worth that guy losing his life over and there's nothing in that vehicle worth losing my life over," said Sprague.