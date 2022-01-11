ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Man Wrestles Gun Away From Suspect Breaking Into Truck

By Ashlyn Brothers
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZS8jC_0di9R77h00

A Tulsa man wrestled away a gun from a man who broke into the victim's truck.

Curtis Sprague said it felt like he had the suspect pinned down in his driveway forever. After watching the home surveillance video, he realized just how quickly it all happened.

"I will commend the Tulsa Police Department. Their response time was excellent. They were there in no time," said Sprague.

Whoever decided to break into Curtis Sprague's truck clearly had no idea about Curtis' previous background in law enforcement and military special operations.

"I just kind of reverted back to some old training and some things happened and I got lucky," said Curtis Sprague.

He and his wife were asleep the morning of January 9, around 4:30 when Curtis' ring camera detected motion in the driveway.

"Jumped up and grabbed a pistol for protection, threw on some clothes and went outside to see what was going on and see if I could stop the problem," said Sprague. "My initial intent was to go out, get the description, see if I could see a vehicle to give to the police."

Sprague said when he walked outside of his house, he was able to see the suspect's shadows wrestling around in the back of his car. The dome light was still on.

Sprague walked around his wife's car and that's when he noticed the suspect inside of his vehicle. He said he had to think fast

He decided to slam the door on the suspect and catch him off guard.

"Which stunned him judging by the look on his face when he did turn around and saw me standing there," said Sprague.

Sprague said this could have ended differently. He had a hatchet in the back door of his truck.

"I'm starting out as an intended victim at a tactical disadvantage because he's already acting, committing his crime, and I've got to play catchup and react to it," said Sprague. "I know that I've got to change his school of thought and take him out of his plan and give him something he didn't plan which causes a mental speedbump."

Sprague's wife called police while watching from an upstairs window.

"She did a great job. She was watching from an upstairs window and relaying information which was fantastic. Very helpful," said Sprague.

Sprague told the suspect to get on the ground several times.

"Removed the Glock 23 from his waistband along with an ID out of his back pocket," said Sprague. "He also planned for contingencies. He thought that there might be a chance that a homeowner would come out and confront him about the situation and his contingency was that Glock 23 on his hip."

Another guy jumped out of a car parked down the street. Sprague yelled at that man to stay back.

Sprague said as soon as they heard sirens, both suspects took off. He describes the suspects as about 20, tall and lanky.

"He just said, 'I've gotta go to work,'" said Sprague.

Sprague said he doesn't encourage anyone to do what he did.

"There's nothing in my vehicle that's worth that guy losing his life over and there's nothing in that vehicle worth losing my life over," said Sprague.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Suspect Shot By Deputy In Wagoner County

A suspect was shot by a Wagoner County deputy on Sunday, according to News On 6's Lori Fullbright. The shooting reportedly occurred on 723 Drive near the Toppers Fire Department in Wagoner. Details of the shooting and the condition of the suspect are still developing. News On 6 has reporters...
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Semi Overturns Northwest Of Downtown Tulsa

Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Tulsa Fire, and EMSA are on the scene of a crash along the northwest corner of the Inner Dispersal Loop (IDL) in Tulsa. According to OHP, a semi-truck overturned on I-244 southbound at W 2nd St S. The roadway is currently closed. Details have not been released...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Road Rage Incident Caught On Camera In Tulsa

A frightening video on social media has surfaced after a man fires a gun at another car in rush hour traffic in Tulsa. The shooting happened near 11th Street and Sheridan. In the video, the man attacking another driver. Once the driver takes off, he pulls out a gun and starts shooting.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Suspect, Deputy Involved In Fatal Wagoner County Shooting Identified

The man who was shot and killed while attacking a Wagoner County deputy has been identified by the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office. According to WCSO, 31-year-old Steffon Griffin was armed with two knives and in violation of a protective order when deputies were called to a home in Toppers on Sunday. Investigators say Griffin attacked the two arresting deputies with the knives. WCSO said Deputy J. Burk, fired one shot killing Griffin.
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Man Arrested For Stolen Items Worth Over $70,000

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office and Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrested a man after finding stolen items on his property. Gerald Starr was arrested on several warrants near Kansas, Oklahoma, on Sunday. Delaware County deputies said they found a stolen trailer on Starr's property in December. Investigators then found more stolen...
KANSAS, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Police: 65-Year-Old Man Stabbed At Jenks Bar

A 65-year-old man was stabbed in the neck outside a Jenks bar early Saturday morning. Jenks police said the man entered the police department's lobby requesting medical aid. The victim said he was stabbed at Letterman's Lounge earlier. Medical aid was given to the man. He refused ambulance transport and...
JENKS, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Wrestling
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Massive Theft Ring Based In Tulsa Shut Down

29 people are charged in a multi-state theft ring that investigators say was run here in Tulsa and cost stores more than $10 million dollars in losses. The U.S. Attorney's Office and Oklahoma Attorney Generals' office announced the charges on Thursday and say the thieves profited nearly $5 million dollars from stealing and selling stolen products. The U.S. Attorney's Office says this investigation started in 2019 when a Tulsa Police detective investigated a shoplifting case. That case opened the door to what investigators are calling a criminal enterprise.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
2K+
Followers
974
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy