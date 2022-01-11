Valve adjustments, landscaping remain for Highland Drive project

Collier County’s Goodland Drive Rehabilitation Project construction was completed in less than 10 months and ahead of schedule while also coming in under budget at about $2.6 million—more than $300,000 less than anticipated. The Florida Department of Transportation also contributed $500,000 to help with the project’s design. The main point of the project was to elevate the roadway to alleviate flooding and to restore historical tidal exchanges between the east and west mangrove stands by adding cross drains at appropriate locations along the corridor. Goodland Drive is a two-lane road with a multi-use pathway beginning at San Marco Road/CR 92 and ending at Harbor Place in Goodland, about 0.8 miles. The pathway/sidewalk was rebuilt at a slightly higher elevation, consistent with the new roadway. A brief ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held for the Goodland Drive project at 11 a.m. Wednesday. A tent for the event will be set up in the parking lot across the road from Stan’s Idle Hour Seafood Restaurant, 221 Harbor Place N. Speakers include Commissioner Rick LoCastro, former District 1 Commissioner Donna Fiala, Growth Management Deputy Department Head Trinity Scott and Transportation Engineering Division Director Jay Ahmad. County Deputy Manager Amy Patterson will serve as the master of ceremonies and Goodland Baptist Church Pastor Joe Brown will provide the invocation.

