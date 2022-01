As if Kazakhstan's rationing of electricity and raising of energy prices for Bitcoin mining operations wasn't enough, the country with the world's second-largest hashrate is now facing mass protests on unprecedented scale. Nominaly caused by the raising of energy prices, the protests have swept the country to such an extent that Kazakhstan's President disbanded the government and there is now an information blackout due to the countrywide unplug of Internet connectivity. The impact of the events has reached Kazakhstan's top oil field, Tengiz, but the output has reportedly remained steady despite contract workers massing for protests there.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 12 DAYS AGO