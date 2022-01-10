ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears plan to interview Doug Pederson for head coaching job

 7 days ago
The Chicago Bears cleaned house by firing head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace on Monday, which has opened up two important jobs within the Bears front office.

While Chicago’s aim is to hire a GM before a head coach, they’re wasting no time setting up interviews for prospective head coaches. The Bears have already requested to interview Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier for their coaching vacancy, but there’s an interesting name to add to the list.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Bears are expected to interview former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson for their head coaching job.

Pederson, who won the Super Bowl with Philadelphia in 2017, is also a candidate for the Jacksonville Jaguars’ vacancy.

Pederson has a decade-plus of coaching experience and is famously from the Andy Reid coaching tree. Pederson actually was a guest of Nagy’s this past training camp, where he spent some time with quarterback Justin Fields. While Nagy didn’t pan out, Pederson did lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl championship.

While Carson Wentz hasn’t exactly panned out, he was solid under Pederson’s direction, for the most part. That should work in Pederson’s favor, as you figure a big part of a candidate’s pitch will be how to develop Fields.

