One Killed, Two Wounded in Old Town Temecula Shooting

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department station serving Temecula. Courtesy of the sheriff

One person was gunned down and two others wounded in an attack within Temecula’s Old Town district, authorities said Monday.

The shooting happened Sunday night in the 28600 block of Old Town Front Street near Sixth Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

“We are investigating an assault with a deadly weapon,” the agency said in a social media post. “Two people were taken to a hospital, and one (was found) deceased at the scene.”

There was no word on what might have triggered the attack.

One of the hospitalized parties was in serious condition, but the others’ injuries were non-life-threatening, according to officials.

None of the victims were identified by law enforcement. No details were immediately released on a possible suspect.

Additional information was expected to be made available late Monday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s department.

City News Service contributed to this article.