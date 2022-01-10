Malaki Branham once again named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

Someone is starting to figure things out.

For the second-straight week, Ohio State guard Malaki Branham has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week. It comes on the tails of scoring 24-points in a very offensive 95-87 win over Northwestern at home on Sunday.

For Brahnam, the output and recognition come just as the freshman is starting to emerge as the team’s second-best and most consistent scoring option. In fact, with his recent run of success, Branham is now officially the second-leading scorer for OSU with 10.4 points per contest, behind E.J. Liddell who is averaging 20.1 points per game.

Over the last three games, Branham has poured in 35-points (at Nebraska), 13-points (at Indiana), and 24-points (vs. Northwestern).

If Ohio State has designs of making a run at a Big Ten title and a deep run in the NCAA Tournament, it’ll need improved guard play and that seems to be exactly what it is getting from the Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary graduate.

