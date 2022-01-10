ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Former Ohio State All-American safety Mike Doss to be inducted into Hall of Fame

By Phil Harrison
 7 days ago
Three-time All-American Ohio State safety Mike Doss has been elected to the College Football Hall of Fame, and will be enshrined as a part of the 2022 class.

Out of Canton, Ohio, Doss came back for his senior season at OSU for a 2002 campaign and helped lead the Buckeyes to its first national championship in 34 years when OSU went undefeated and beat Miami in the BCS Championship game.

Doss is one of just eight Ohio State players named three first-team All-Americans and becomes the 27th player wearing scarlet and gray to be enshrined for his playing career in Columbus.

He started three years for OSU, from 2000-2002, and tallied a total of 331 total tackles during his career while also recording 33 tackles for loss and eight interceptions. Doss was also named the 2002 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

