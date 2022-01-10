Ohio State drops a few spots in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

After a long break because of COVID-19 cases within the program, the Ohio State basketball team got back in action last week with mixed results. There was an improbable overtime win on the road against Rutgers, a bad result against Indiana, and a high-scoring affair the Buckeyes won against Northwestern at home.

With the somewhat up and down restart, OSU has dropped a few spots in the latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll Powered by USA TODAY Sports, sliding from No. 12 to No. 15. The modest fall moves Ohio State further behind a top ten of Baylor, Gonzaga, UCLA, Auburn, Purdue, Arizona, USC, Duke, Michigan State, and Kansas.

Ohio State will have another shot to make an impression this week when it takes on a ranked Wisconsin squad in Madison on Thursday.

Here’s a look at the rest of the Ferris Mowers Top 25.