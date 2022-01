Work on your essay or report from anywhere using the TCL Book 14 Go slim laptop. This highly-portable laptop runs Windows 11, ensuring you have all the tools you need. Also, at just 13.95 mm thin and weighing in at 1.3 kg, this laptop is easy to take anywhere. What’s more, the 12-hour battery life and 4G LTE connectivity ensure you stay productive, whether you’re working from the coffee shop or at your workspace. Moreover, the Snapdragon 7c platform allows you to power on and get started quickly. Additionally, thanks to the seamless switching between Wi-Fi and 4G, you won’t have to search for a Wi-Fi connection or set up a hotspot. Finally, with Windows 11, you’ll be able to set up several virtual desktops.

COMPUTERS ・ 13 DAYS AGO