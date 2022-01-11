Assault/Luring Incident near Rogers High School

Cpl. Nick Briggs, PIO

SPD is currently investigating an assault/luring incident in the area of Rogers High School

On 01-10-22 around 10:20AM, a female in the area of Rockwell and Perry was accosted by a male suspect. The suspect indicated he had a firearm and demanded the victim accompany him into an alley. At one point during the incident the suspect grabbed the victim, however the victim was able to escape before any additional harm was inflicted.

The suspect is described as a tall, thin male wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, shorts, and a bandana or mask over his face. Anyone with security cameras in the area of Perry and Rockwell, specifically the 1300 block of E Rockwell, is asked to review footage from this morning and notify SPD if anyone matching the above description is depicted. If you have information on this incident please call crime check at 509-456-2233 and reference incident 2022-20004785.