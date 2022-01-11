ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Kep1er Choi Yujin Sheds Tears During Fansign — Here’s Why

By Alexa Lewis
kpopstarz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKep1er member Choi Yujin could not help but shed tears during a fan sign. Keep on reading to learn why. On January 3, Kep1er made their debut with "WA DA DA" and immediately set the K-pop scene on fire. The girl group immediately garnered love and support from the public and...

www.kpopstarz.com

Comments / 0

Related
kpopstarz.com

Kep1er Garners Praise for Live Vocals During ‘WA DA DA’ Encore Stage

Following their first music show win for "WA DA DA," Kep1er is garnering praise for the live vocals during their encore stage. Keep on reading for all the details. Kep1er Applauded for Live Vocals During 'WA DA DA' Encore Stage. After ten days of promoting their debut single "WA DA...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sheds#Kep1er#Clc
seoulbeats.com

“Wa Da Da” Fails To Highlight Kep1er’s Best Side

After multiple delays, Mnet’s latest project group, Kep1er, is ready to debut. On top of being a group that originated from Girls Planet 999, Kep1er is also home to re-debuted idols (CLC’s Choi Yujin and Busters’ Kang Yeseo), successfully garnering the attention of many even before their big day.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Celebrities
kpopstarz.com

IVE Gaeul Goes Viral for Her Hair-Flipping Skills in Performances

Rookie idol Gaeul is drawing attention for her skillful hair-flipping in her performances. Keep on reading to know more. IVE Gaeul Goes Viral for Her Hair-Flipping Skills in Dance Performances. IVE is currently the top rookie girl group who debuted recently in December 2021. Since their debut with their first...
WORLD
HollywoodLife

Jaden Smith Shows Off 10-Lb. Weight Gain After Family Said He Was ‘Wasting Away’ — Watch

Jaden Smith appeared on the new episode of ‘Red Table Talk’ to share how his healthy weight gain became possible after his family held an intervention for his food issues. Jaden Smith, 23, has come a long way from when his family staged an intervention for his eating issues in 2019. The Smith family revealed in September of that year on Red Table Talk that they stepped in after noticing Jaden was “wasting away” because of a lack of nutrients. Now, over two years later, Jaden has healthily gained 10 pounds, which he discussed on the Dec. 22 episode of Red Table Talk. He told his mom Jada Pinkett Smith, 50, and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, 68, that he’s “definitely” feeling better since the intervention and subsequent weight gain.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Megan Fox 'was surprised by marriage proposal'

Megan, 35 - who has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - loved the proposal and "thought it was beautiful and perfect". The insider told People: "She is excited to get married." The loved-up duo first started dating in May 2020 after meeting...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Here’s The Real Reason Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Broke Up—So Sad!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are the couple we never knew we needed this year! Although they are 2021 couple goals and appear to be living their best lives right now, things weren’t always so peachy with the former exes who initially dated between 2000 and 2004! If you always wanted to know more details about their widely-publicized split and why they called off their engagement just days before their wedding in 2004 then you’re in luck, as the 49-year-old The Last Duel actor just revealed the real reason for them going their separate ways 17 years ago!
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

The Queen makes rare comment about Lilibet during Christmas Day speech

The Queen made a rare comment about her great-granddaughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor during her annual Christmas message to the nation. During the speech, which aired at its usual time of 3pm on Christmas Day, the monarch gave special mentions to the new additions to the royal family this year, which includes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter, who was born in June 2021. Her Majesty remarked at one point in the speech: "Adults, when weighed down with worries, sometimes fail to see the joy in simple things, where children do not," before going on to discuss the "young children" her family have welcomed this year.
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy