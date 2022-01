Disney has officially announced that the world premiere trailer for the upcoming Disney Plus original series, Moon Knight, will be released during the NFL Super Wild Card match on Monday, January 17, 2022, on ESPN and ABC Network. The Moon Knight teaser trailer showcased in the Tweet provided a brief snippet of the trailer and what the series will entail, much of it seen in previous promotions for the series. It is also likely that the Moon Knight trailer will reveal a release date for the Marvel series, though it’s possible that may have leaked in advance.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO