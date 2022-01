Intel finally put an end to all the leaks and speculation by revealing the entire lineup of 12th Gen Alder Lake desktop processors. The existing Alder Lake chips on the market have already made it our collection of the best CPUs, so it’ll be interesting to see what the remaining chips bring to the table. Intel has added a bunch of 65W and 35W low-powered chips to the mix, adding as many as 22 different SKUs to the Alder Lake family. These low-powered CPUs are fairly popular in the market as these chips tend to pay huge dividends in favor of power efficiency over the short bursts of boosted clock speeds.

COMPUTERS ・ 11 DAYS AGO