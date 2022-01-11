ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game Rewind: Pacers 98, Celtics 101 (OT)

By Brendan Rourke Posted: Jan 10, 2022
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComing off an offensive affair against the Utah Jazz, the Pacers found themselves in a defensive battle all night with the Boston Celtics. Trailing 68-60 after three quarters, Indiana recorded a game-high 29-point fourth quarter to make it a fight. The Blue & Gold played solidly in crunch time. However, with...

