With the Dallas Mavericks improving to fifth place in the Western Conference at the season’s midway point, it seems like the time for Mark Cuban and the front office to finally make numerous moves before the trade deadline. Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis are already on the third year of their terrific partnership, but they still have not been able to advance past the first round of the playoffs. Thus, Dallas must pounce on the opportunity to acquire a legitimate big man in Myles Turner or John Collins to supplement Porzingis up front.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO