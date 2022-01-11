Man, 67, died in Forty Fort fire

One man is confirmed dead after a house fire on Myers Street in Forty Fort on Monday night. Ryan Evans | Times Leader

FORTY FORT — A 67-year-old man died from smoke inhalation as a result of a fire at a residence Monday night.

Luzerne County Coroner Frank Hacken in a news release said an autopsy by pathologist Dr. Charles Seibert revealed the man died from smoke inhalation. His name was not released pending notification of family.

Hacken stated the manner of death was accidental.

Original story below

FORTY FORT — One man is confirmed dead after a house fire on Myers St. on Monday night.

First responders answering multiple calls for a “heavy fire” around 5:30 p.m., found the body of what appears to be an adult male, according to Kingston Fire Chief Frank Guido.

“A(n) initial search was done and the victim was not found,” Guido said. “On the secondary search, they found the victim in the rear of the house.”

Guido confirmed the body was discovered in what appeared to be a “12-month sunroom” of sorts. There was no word of entrapment as initial calls came in to report the blaze. There were no other people inside, and Guido remarked that, “I believe it’s just this male,” when asked if others resided in the home.

The Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal and Luzerne County coroner have been notified and an investigation is pending. Guido said the cause of both the fire and the death are “undetermined” until authorities can complete their investigation.

No first-responders were injured while combating the blaze and the ice, as DPW workers were on scene spreading rock salt.