If you're in the "new year, new me" mindset and are ready to kick off 2022 with a bangin' Instagram caption, we've got you covered. 2021 was another weird AF year, but we had more freedom to do the things we wanted than we did in 2020. (Thank goodness, right?) From a soft return to travel to restaurant dates to barbecues and perhaps even some maskless moments, 2021 had a lot more to offer than 2020 did, and 2022 should feel even more hopeful. Whether your New Year's resolutions were to be more positive, take relationships to another level, journal every day, or get your booty to the gym, these short and witty Instagram captions will set the tone for a happy, healthy, and positive year. Manifest 2022 into your best 365 days around the sun yet with the New Year's captions ahead.

INTERNET ・ 14 DAYS AGO