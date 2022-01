What is the best weapon in Monster Hunter Rise? Monster Hunter Rise features 14 weapon types, all of which you have access to from the very start of the game. As you progress you'll be able to upgrade and customise them all in a dazzling (some might say overwhelming) array of ways, but to begin with, you probably just want to know what will suit your play style the best as you embark on your first hunts.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO