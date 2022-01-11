ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Hong Kong unveils further steps to curb COVID-19 spread, boost vaccinations

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QfgHd_0di86EDQ00

HONG KONG, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong will shut kindergartens and primary schools and start offering COVID-19 vaccines for children from the age of five, the city's leader said on Tuesday, as the financial hub grapples with an increase in coronavirus infections.

Certain passengers meanwhile will be banned from transiting through Hong Kong for a month, Bloomberg News reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

It comes as the Chinese-ruled city has seen some local transmissions of the Omicron coronavirus variant after three months of no local coronavirus cases at the end of last year.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam told reporters in a weekly media briefing that kindergartens and primary schools must stop face-to-face classes from Friday until after the Lunar New Year at the beginning of February to prevent transmissions of the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

Schools had mostly resumed in-person classes late last year after months of online teaching.

Children over five will be able to get the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine, Lam said. Authorities have cleared the other vaccine available in Hong Kong, made by Germany's BioNTech, for children aged 12 and older.

"I am optimistic and confident we can overcome the situation," Lam said.

Separately, Bloomberg News said Hong Kong's international airport was set to ban transit by passengers from 150 designated high-risk places from Jan. 15 to Feb. 14, citing the unnamed sources.

The ban will not apply to diplomats, government officials, athletes and staff participating in the Winter Olympics, which open on Feb. 4 in Beijing, according to the report.

The city's Transport and Housing Bureau did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Lam did not mention new air transit rules during her press conference.

Hong Kong had already banned passenger flights from Australia, Canada, France, India, the Philippines, Pakistan, Britain and the United States in early January.

'MOST UNFORTUNATE'

Hong Kong is far behind other developed cities with its vaccination campaign. Less than 75% of eligible people have had a first dose, while just under 70% have had a second one. About 8% have received a third.

The city saw a three-month streak of no local coronavirus transmission until the end of last year. There have since been more than 40 local transmissions of the Omicron variant, with more than 4,000 people considered close contacts sent into government-mandated quarantine, Lam said.

Lam said the government would also launch a new anti-epidemic relief fund, with details to be announced on Friday. The government had at least HK$4 billion ($513 million) available for new economic relief measures, she said.

Lam said a disciplinary investigation was still going on into the behaviour of 13 senior government officials who attended a birthday party for a delegate to China's legislature.

Two of the party guests tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the latest findings, more than 200 people attended the party and the number might grow, Lam said.

"This is the most unfortunate event because of the large number of people involved," Lam said, adding the officials should have complied with her appeal for people to avoid large gatherings.

($1 = 7.7966 Hong Kong dollars)

Reporting by Jessie Pang and Marius Zaharia; writing by Farah Master; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman, Robert Birsel and Ana Nicolaci da Costa

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

China's economy grew 8% in 2021 but property, virus threats loom: AFP poll

China's economy expanded at its fastest pace for 10 years in 2021, according to an AFP poll of analysts, but its strong recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic is threatened by Omicron and a property sector slowdown. China's exports surged nearly 30 percent last year on solid global demand as countries reopened from pandemic lockdowns, boosting its stuttering economy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Lam
kfgo.com

Hong Kong warns COVID-19 curbs on air cargo to hit goods supply

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong will soon feel the negative effects of tougher COVID-19 quarantine curbs on air crew, with cargo traffic and the supply of goods into the city set to drop, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Wednesday. Hong Kong’s first transmission of the Omicron variant...
WORLD
WGN News

China’s Xi rejects ‘Cold War mentality,’ pushes cooperation

GENEVA (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping called Monday for greater world cooperation against COVID-19 and pledged to send an additional 1 billion doses of vaccine to other countries, while urging other powers to discard a “Cold-War mentality” at a time of rising geopolitical tensions — a not-so-veiled swipe at the United States. The Chinese leader […]
POLITICS
Reuters

Hong Kong shares end higher on tech boost

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares closed higher on Thursday, as gains in tech stocks during the later trading hours helped the benchmark reverse earlier losses. The Hang Seng index rose 0.7% to end at 23,072.86, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.7% to 8,068.93. ** A “very tight”...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Covid 19 Vaccine#Bloomberg News#Chinese#Omicron
wsau.com

UBS splits Hong Kong workforce into teams as COVID-19 cases rise

HONG KONG (Reuters) – UBS Group will split its 2,500 Hong Kong workforce into two groups with each returning to the workplace on alternate weeks, as the city tightens curbs amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, according to an internal memo to staff seen by Reuters. A spokesman for...
WORLD
Action News Jax

Hong Kong bans flights, imposes other COVID-19 restrictions

HONG KONG — (AP) — Hong Kong authorities announced a two-week ban on flights from the United States and seven other countries and held 2,500 passengers on a cruise ship for coronavirus testing Wednesday as the city attempted to stem an emerging omicron outbreak. The two-week ban on...
WORLD
blooloop.com

Hong Kong Disneyland set to close again as Covid-19 cases surge

Hong Kong Disneyland is set to close once again as the Omicron variant has led to a surge of Covid-19 cases in Hong Kong. The attraction will shut for two weeks on January 7 until January 20. “As required by the government and health authorities and in line with prevention...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
China
Place
Asia
Country
France
Country
India
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
kfgo.com

Delhi imposes weekend curfew to curb COVID-19 spread

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s capital Delhi will impose a weekend curfew to try and curb the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus as cases have risen in the past few days, its Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told a news conference on Tuesday. He also...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Gazette

Hong Kong bans some inbound flights, tightens COVID-19 curbs

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong announced a two-week ban on incoming flights from eight countries, including the United States and Britain, and tightened restrictions on Wednesday as authorities feared a fifth wave of COVID-19 infections. The restrictions were announced as health authorities scoured the city for the contacts of...
WORLD
wibqam.com

Cathay Pacific to comply with Hong Kong probes into COVID-19 outbreak

(Reuters) – Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd will comply with two government investigations after two crew members who broke self-isolation rules sparked a COVID-19 outbreak in the city, Chairman Patrick Healy said. In a video to staff on Tuesday reviewed by Reuters, Healy said the airline apologised...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

Thousands held on Hong Kong cruise ship for COVID-19 testing

Thousands of passengers were being held Wednesday on a cruise ship in Hong Kong for coronavirus testing after health authorities said nine passengers were linked to a recent omicron cluster and ordered the ship to turn back. Authorities forced the Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum of the Seas ship, which began sailing on Sunday on a “cruise […]
WORLD
The Independent

Asian shares mixed after China reports slowing growth

Shares were mixed in Asia on Monday after China reported that its economy expanded at an 8.1% annual pace in 2021, though growth slowed to half that level in the last quarter.Tokyo, Shanghai and Sydney rose, while Hong Kong and Seoul declined. The weakness in China's economy toward the end of 2021 is prompting suggestions Beijing should intervene to prop up growth with interest rate cuts or by injecting money into the economy through public works spending.Shortly before the growth data were released, the Chinese central bank announced a rate cut on medium-lending to commercial banks to the lowest...
ECONOMY
whbl.com

Frustration over COVID-19 restrictions in increasingly isolated Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong is following mainland China’s zero-tolerance approach to control COVID-19, rankling many residents of the international financial hub as much of the world shifts towards living with the coronavirus. Hong Kong effectively closed its borders and imposed social restrictions this month to deal...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

279K+
Followers
268K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy