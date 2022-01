Until recently, the Cybertruck page on the Tesla website said, “You will be able to complete your configuration as production nears in 2022.” But at the end of last year, the words “in 2022” were deleted. Why? Reuters claims a person familiar with the Cybertruck program has told it that production of the Cybertruck has been moved back to the the first quarter of 2023 — at the earliest. The all-electric pickup truck from Tesla is expected to be manufactured at the new Tesla Gigafactory in Austin, Texas. Various details about the Cybertruck were deleted from the Tesla website in October.

