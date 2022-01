Real Salt Lake, for many years, has been one of the few teams in Major League Soccer to capitalize on its ability to carve out a space for its Homegrown Players to grow and succeed at every level. Last week they continued to prove that they are at the forefront of development in America with the signing of five new Homegrowns in Julio Benitez, Gavin Beavers, Axel Kei, Jaziel Orozco and Jude Wellings.

MLS ・ 14 HOURS AGO