$500 SIGN ON BONUS

BILLING SPECIALIST II $500.00 SIGN ON BONUS! HRRMC is looking for a great team player to join our Patient Financial Services Department as a Billing Specialist II. Ideal candidate will have previous experience working with accounts receivable, variance reports, and will have keen attention to detail. This position is eligible for our generous benefits package to include: medical, dental and vision insurance, long term/short term disability, flex savings accounts and employer matching retirement funds. Salary range is $16.01 to $19.33/hour depending on experience. Apply online: www.hrrmc.com.

JOBS ・ 5 DAYS AGO