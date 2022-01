Once-wealthy attorney Alex Murdaugh has less than $10,000 in his bank account, according to his lawyers who have asked a South Carolina judge to reduce his $7 million bond. "Mr. Murdaugh does not have seven million dollars or anything close to that amount," according to a motion filed Tuesday in the state grand jury system by Murdaugh's attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, The Island Packet first reported. "Mr. Murdaugh is a man who cannot pay his phone bill."

POLITICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO