In need of a COVID-19 test? Don’t just go to any site, cautions Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul. “The omicron variant has compelled many residents to seek COVID-19 testing in order to protect themselves and their families. The increased need for testing has also resulted in testing shortages, leading people to visit so-called ‘pop-up’ testing locations,” Raoul said in a statement. “It is important for people to know that these sites are not licensed or regulated by a government agency, and they should ask questions before visiting a pop-up testing location – or try to utilize a state-sponsored testing site.”

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO