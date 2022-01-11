Steve Widmer

Jan LeClaire, born Aug. 5, 1951, and Steve LeClaire, born Aug. 30, 1951; You didn’t know one without the other. United, August 4, 1973; separated Dec. 11, 2021; reunited Jan. 4, 2022. Jan fought a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia, and Steve succumbed to complications from the treatment...
Steve was the owner of S&J Plumbing, but behind every business owner is the staff who make it work. Jan answered the phone, called people back, called in the inventory and ran interference; all while running the household and taking care of us girls. They truly were S&J Plumbing. Jan...
