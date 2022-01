Last Updated on January 16, 2022 by American Legion Post 415. American Legion Post 415 in Galveston held their 2nd annual Holiday Community Auction in December. The event resulted in donations of $3,000 to Emmaus Mission Center, $1,500 to the Galveston Fire Department, $3000 to One Warrior Foundation, $1,500 to the Lewis Cass Early Learning Academy and $500 to the Walton Food Bank.

GALVESTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO