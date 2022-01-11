ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Mizuho’s main banking arm reports disruption in corporate online banking services

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – The main banking arm of Mizuho Financial Group...

wixx.com

Comments / 0

Related
101 WIXX

UK regulator fines Mastercard, others for prepaid cards cartel

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s payments regulator on Tuesday fined five payments companies including Mastercard a total of 33 million pounds ($45.01 million) for cartel behaviour in the country’s prepaid cards market. Mastercard received the largest fine of 31.56 million pounds. The other companies fined were allpay, Advanced...
PERSONAL FINANCE
investmentu.com

Nu Holdings: This Fintech Stock Is Disrupting the Brazilian Banking Industry

Anytime high-profile investors back a company, investors tend to pay attention. The latest example comes as Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) made its Wall Street debut in December. The company is attracting a lot of attention as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B), led its $750 million funding round in June. Nu Holdings...
MARKETS
bitcoin.com

Pakistan's Central Bank Decides to Completely Ban Cryptocurrency: Report

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the country’s central bank, has reportedly come to a decision to ban the use of all cryptocurrencies within the country. The central bank has also asked the Sindh High Court to ban “unauthorized operations” of crypto exchanges and impose penalties on them.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Banking#Banking Services#Reuters
infosecurity-magazine.com

Report Identifies Weaknesses in Online Banking Security

Some UK banks are letting their customers down with poor authentication and web security issues, according to a consumer rights group. Which? once again teamed up with independent security consultants 6point6 to appraise the “front-end” security of 15 current account providers. It looked at four criteria: encryption and protection, login, account management and navigation.
TECHNOLOGY
thepaypers.com

Starling's banking-as-a-service offering to go global

Starling Bank CEO Anne Boden has confirmed the upcoming global launch of Starling’s banking-as-a-service offering. The Starling founder said the project would see her bank offer up Starling’s technology for banks and financial institutions to harness. However, Boden offered no timeline on when the launch would be coming.
BUSINESS
pymnts

More Banks Turn to Crypto, Blockchain to Help Corporates Drive Global Growth

Many of America’s largest multinationals see the efficiency of blockchain technology as valuable to their long-term growth strategy. While blockchain tech and cryptocurrency were once considered outliers in the global marketplace, they have risen in prominence over the years because of their versatility and are now an integral part of most financial institutions’ long-term business-to-business (B2B) strategies.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
101 WIXX

Japan raises view on production but signals Omicron risks

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan upgraded its view on production for the first time in over a year in a January report, while signalling imminent risks that COVID-19’s Omicron variant outbreak could cool down the economy’s budding consumption-led recovery. Analysts in the latest Reuters poll have trimmed their...
BUSINESS
101 WIXX

Toyota to produce 700,000 vehicles in February – Nikkei

TOKYO (Reuters) – Toyota Motor Corp will build 700,000 cars globally in February, up 10% on the year, but leaving a million vehicles to be made in March if the world’s biggest carmaker is to hit an annual target of 9 million, the Nikkei business daily said. (Reporting...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Clampdown on misleading cryptocurrency adverts announced

Cryptocurrency adverts will have to meet the same standards as other financial promotions, such as insurance, to help protect people from potentially misleading claims.Promotions will be brought into line with other financial advertising, ensuring they are fair and clear, and helping people to make informed decisions, the UK Government said.Under the plans, the promotion of cryptoassets will come under Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) rules – in line with other financial promotions, for example, stocks, shares, and insurance products.The Government said this will balance the desire to encourage innovation with the need to ensure adverts are fair, clear, and not misleading.Around...
MARKETS
American Banker

Citigroup's retail services chief leaves bank for outside job

Citigroup’s David Chubak, who last year took over as head of the firm’s store credit card business, is departing for an outside opportunity. Chubak will stay with the New York-based bank through the end of the month, according to a memo to staff this week. The firm will conduct a search for his replacement as head of the retail services business, which provides private-label and co-brand credit cards for merchants including Macy’s and Best Buy.
BUSINESS
cheddar.com

Mark Cuban-Backed Fintech App Dave on Disrupting Banking as It Goes Public

The fintech app backed by billionaire Mark Cuban called Dave made its public debut on the Nasdaq Thursday via a SPAC merger. CEO and co-founder Jason Wilk spoke to Cheddar's Kristen Scholer about the IPO and how his company's services distinguish it from traditional banks. "Customers come to us because they're tired of paying $20 billion of overdraft fees, and they come to Dave, they download our app, and within minutes they can get access to $250 of no interest credit, which we give them through our own proprietary machine learning model," he told Cheddar.
CELL PHONES
101 WIXX

Firms see increasing labor shortages and wage pressures – Bank of Canada survey

OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canadian firms see labor shortages intensifying and wage pressure increasing, with strong demand growth and supply chain constraints putting upward pressure on prices, a regular Bank of Canada survey said on Monday. The central bank’s Business Outlook Survey Indicator reached its highest level on record in the fourth...
BUSINESS
hws.edu

McMahon ’23 Receives Internship at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

Economics major and Heron lacrosse player, Payton McMahon ’23 is gearing up for an internship at a multinational banking company this summer. Payton McMahon ’23 has landed an internship on the subscription finance team at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), a multinational banking and financial services company based in Japan. She will work at its New York City office.
GENEVA, NY
101 WIXX

Gambling firm 888 annual revenue jumps 14% on casino gaming demand

(Reuters) – 888 Holdings posted a 14% rise in annual revenue on Tuesday despite a slowdown in the fourth quarter, as the British online gambling firm benefits from sustained growth in casino gaming during the pandemic and expansion into regulated markets. The London-listed company said the revenue for the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
101 WIXX

Small number of Boeing staff in China’s Tianjin affected by lockdowns

BEIJING (Reuters) – U.S. planemaker Boeing said on Tuesday that a small number of staff at its composite parts factory in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin had been affected by community level lockdowns aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, but the plant is “maintaining a normal level of operation”.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy