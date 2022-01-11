ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mizuho’s main banking arm reports disruption in corporate online banking services

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – The main banking arm of Mizuho Financial Group...

US bond funds post ouflows on expectations of Fed tightening

(Reuters) – U.S. bond funds faced outflows for the first time in four weeks in the seven days to Jan. 12 on rising prospects that the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin tightening its policy with an interest rate hike as early as March. According to Refinitiv Lipper data, investors...
Pakistan's Central Bank Decides to Completely Ban Cryptocurrency: Report

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the country’s central bank, has reportedly come to a decision to ban the use of all cryptocurrencies within the country. The central bank has also asked the Sindh High Court to ban “unauthorized operations” of crypto exchanges and impose penalties on them.
One Zero Digital Bank Approved for Full Banking License: Report

One Zero Digital Bank has been approved for a full banking license. In 2019, the digital bank received a provisional license. According to a report in The Paypers, One Zero is now on par with other banks in Israel as it operations under the approval of the Bank of Israel’s Banking Supervision Department.
Report Identifies Weaknesses in Online Banking Security

Some UK banks are letting their customers down with poor authentication and web security issues, according to a consumer rights group. Which? once again teamed up with independent security consultants 6point6 to appraise the “front-end” security of 15 current account providers. It looked at four criteria: encryption and protection, login, account management and navigation.
Clampdown on misleading cryptocurrency adverts announced

Cryptocurrency adverts will have to meet the same standards as other financial promotions, such as insurance, to help protect people from potentially misleading claims.Promotions will be brought into line with other financial advertising, ensuring they are fair and clear, and helping people to make informed decisions, the UK Government said.Under the plans, the promotion of cryptoassets will come under Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) rules – in line with other financial promotions, for example, stocks, shares, and insurance products.The Government said this will balance the desire to encourage innovation with the need to ensure adverts are fair, clear, and not misleading.Around...
Citigroup's retail services chief leaves bank for outside job

Citigroup’s David Chubak, who last year took over as head of the firm’s store credit card business, is departing for an outside opportunity. Chubak will stay with the New York-based bank through the end of the month, according to a memo to staff this week. The firm will conduct a search for his replacement as head of the retail services business, which provides private-label and co-brand credit cards for merchants including Macy’s and Best Buy.
McMahon ’23 Receives Internship at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

Economics major and Heron lacrosse player, Payton McMahon ’23 is gearing up for an internship at a multinational banking company this summer. Payton McMahon ’23 has landed an internship on the subscription finance team at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), a multinational banking and financial services company based in Japan. She will work at its New York City office.
Small number of Boeing staff in China’s Tianjin affected by lockdowns

BEIJING (Reuters) – U.S. planemaker Boeing said on Tuesday that a small number of staff at its composite parts factory in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin had been affected by community level lockdowns aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, but the plant is “maintaining a normal level of operation”.
HDFC Bank reports Q3 results

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) reports GAAP diluted EPS of ₹19. Net revenue of ₹26,627 crore (+12% Y/Y). Consilidated net profit of ₹10,591 crore, up 20.8% Y/Y. Non-interest revenue of ₹8,183.6 crore, up 9.9% YoY. Net interest income up 13% to ₹18,443.5 crore.
U.S. approves possible $88 million sale of intelligence equipment to France

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale of around $88 million worth of sensor pod suites and other equipment to France, according to an announcement made on Friday. British company BAE Systems is the principal contractor, the release from the Pentagon’s Defense Security...
Dollar heads for weekly loss as longs lose faith

SYDNEY (Reuters) – The dollar headed for its largest weekly fall in eight months on Friday as investors trimmed long positions and deemed, for now, that several U.S. rate hikes this year are fully priced in. In a week where data showed U.S. inflation at its hottest since the...
AstraZeneca says U.S. to buy additional 500,000 Evusheld doses

(Reuters) – AstraZeneca said on Wednesday the U.S. government has agreed to purchase an additional 500,000 doses of its antibody cocktail Evusheld used to treat COVID-19. The company said the delivery of the doses was expected in the first quarter of 2022 and additional details about the deal would be announced in the coming weeks.
Barclays to restructure Wealth and Private Bank arms

Barclays is set to undergo a structural update in order to combine its Wealth and Investments and Private Bank arms. The new structure will "bring together" the two divisions, although it is yet unknown precisely how this will look. A Barclays spokesperson said the intention was to position its combined...
ICICI Bank enables payment of customs duty online

Private sector lender ICICI Bank has launched a facility for payment of customs duty online, according to thehindubusinessline.com. The facility is available for both retail and corporate customers. Corporate customers can pay customs duty through the bank’s Corporate Internet Banking (CIB) and mobile banking app InstaBIZ, while retail customers can do so through the bank’s retail internet banking platform, said the company.
