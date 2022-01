The year 2021 was a very interesting one for OnePlus, for it was when the brand finally stopped the pretense of being an independent start-up with a management team compromising of entirely young, westernized Chinese. Instead, OnePlus has pulled the curtain back on the open secret (within the industry) that it is, essentially, a splinter branch of OPPO, and it is, in fact, a “typical” Chinese phone brand after all. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing, by the way. OPPO makes great phones, and OnePlus never was an entirely independent, western-centric start-up, regardless of what marketing and puff pieces have said.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO