ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Georgia vs. Alabama CFP National Championship Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W0nvM_0di6tEro00

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Georgia Bulldogs vs. Alabama Crimson Tide CFP National Championship College Football Playoff National Championship matchup on January 10, 2022.

Michigan Wolverines defensive back DJ Turner (5) tackles Georgia Bulldogs running back James Cook (4) during second half action of the Capital One Orange Bowl game Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Hard Rock Stadium. Capital One Orange Bowl

The 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship is between the Georgia Bulldogs (13-1, SEC) and the Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1, 8-1 SEC).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Georgia vs. Alabama

View the original article to see embedded media.

Over/Under Insights

  • Georgia has combined with its opponents to put up more than 52.5 points in six of 14 games this season.
  • In 76.9% of Alabama's games this season (10/13), the teams combined to score more than Monday's total of 52.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 80.4, is 27.9 points greater than Monday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 23.7 points more than the 28.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • Bulldogs games have an average total of 50.8 points this season, 1.7 fewer than Monday's over/under.
  • The 61.9 PPG average total in Crimson Tide games this season is 9.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Georgia Stats and Trends

  • Georgia is 9-5-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Bulldogs have been favored by 2.5 points or more 13 times this season and are 8-5 ATS in those games.
  • Georgia has gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (six times over 14 games with a set point total).
  • The Bulldogs rack up 39.0 points per game, 19.8 more than the Crimson Tide surrender per contest (19.2).
  • When Georgia records more than 19.2 points, it is 8-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall.
  • The Bulldogs rack up 149.0 more yards per game (447.9) than the Crimson Tide allow per matchup (298.9).
  • In games that Georgia piles up over 298.9 yards, the team is 8-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall.
  • This year, the Bulldogs have 16 turnovers, four fewer than the Crimson Tide have takeaways (20).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Georgia at SISportsbook .

Alabama Stats and Trends

  • Against the spread, Alabama is 8-5-0 this season.
  • The Crimson Tide have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
  • Alabama's games this year have hit the over five times in 13 opportunities (38.5%).
  • This season the Crimson Tide rack up 31.8 more points per game (41.4) than the Bulldogs allow (9.6).
  • Alabama is 8-5 against the spread and 13-1 overall in games when it scores more than 9.6 points.
  • The Crimson Tide collect 494.1 yards per game, 234.3 more yards than the 259.8 the Bulldogs give up.
  • When Alabama amasses over 259.8 yards, the team is 8-5 against the spread and 13-1 overall.
  • The Crimson Tide have turned the ball over 11 times, eight fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (19).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

4-star defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. names top five schools

New Bern (N.C.) defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. is down to five schools, he announced on Saturday. Sampson is the No. 198 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 27 defensive lineman and the No. 5 prospect in North Carolina.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Tua Tagovailoa News

Tua Tagovailoa’s up-and-down performance through his first two NFL seasons has raised some questions about his status as a longterm franchise QB for the Miami Dolphins. But on Saturday, reports from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport indicated that the team is sticking by their former No. 5 overall pick.
NFL
On3.com

Jahleel Billingsley posts instagram picture in new team uniform

Former Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley posted a picture of himself on his Instagram account in a Texas Longhorns uniform on Sunday afternoon. Check out one of the pictures below. On Sunday, it was revealed Billingsley is officially joining the Texas Longhorns per On3’s Inside Texas. The former Alabama tight...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Sports Illustrated

Former Clemson 5-Star QB Transferring Back to Program

Former five-star recruit Hunter Johnson will transfer to Clemson for the 2022 season, he told 247Sports. Johnson, 24, was initially a 5-star recruit in 2017, when he committed to Clemson. He played one season with the Tigers before transferring to Northwestern. “I initially reached out to Coach Swinney to honestly...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Video: Ugly Fight During The Buccaneers vs. Eagles Game

Playoff football, humidity and alcohol doesn’t often equate to well-behaved fans. An ugly scene between Eagles and Buccaneers fans unfolded during Saturday’s NFC Playoff battle. In a disturbing video, several Buccaneers fans are seen walloping on a helpless Eagles. Stadium security eventually gets involved to break up the...
NFL
ClutchPoints

DeVonta Smith gets brutally honest on Jalen Hurts’ future as QB1

The Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from the postseason after their Wild Card round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It wasn’t a good showing by the Eagles on either side of the ball, as quarterback Jalen Hurts turned the ball over twice and helped Philadelphia put just 15 points on the board in the disappointing loss. Hurts’ connection with talented rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who didn’t seem to be on the same page as his quarterback, was dissected following the playoff loss. However, Smith got brutally honest about Hurts when asked about the signal-caller’s future as the Eagles’ QB1, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulldogs#Michigan Wolverines#Cfp#American Football#Sec#Crimson Tide#Ats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
boltbeat.com

Chargers: Ranking Justin Herbert and all 32 starting quarterbacks from 2021

Ryan Fitzpatrick was signed to be the starting quarterback of the Washington Football Team and he was instantly injured against the LA Chargers in Week 1 of the 2021 season. Taylor Heinicke took over and played pretty decent football. He is not great by any means, but he got the job done for Washington.
NFL
Wyoming News

Transfer RB Deondre Jackson not expected at NU this spring, says he still plans to play for Huskers

A transfer running back is no longer expected part of Nebraska's spring recruiting class and his future with the program is in doubt. The Texas A&M transfer running back is no longer expected to attend NU this spring, a source told the Journal Star on Saturday, due to an academic snag. NCAA rules prohibit NU staffers from commenting on recruits until they have signed a National Letter of Intent or...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Is Reportedly “Intrigued” By 1 NFL Job

Speculation about Jim Harbaugh’s potential return to the National Football League is continuing to grow on Sunday. Harbaugh admitted earlier this week that he appreciates the rumors swirling about him more than the ones that were swirling last year (when he was on the hot seat at Michigan). The...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

37K+
Followers
26K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy