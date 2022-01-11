The Stream Team: Visiting Warframe’s Deimos Isolation Vaults

(We’ve updated with Matt Firor’s new statement on PvP at the end of this article.) In the midst of this discussion, a player planted a question about PvP “accessibility,” the implication being that PvP issues are making PvP inaccessible, clearly not the same type of accessibility. Terri Lambert reacted to the question by teasing PvP players, mimicking crying motions, telling them she has little sympathy for PvP, saying “nice try” to signal she saw what the player was up to, and repeating that the developers are working on fixing PvP, which the players already know. Rich Lambert himself, who literally has a parrot sitting on his shoulder during the episode, can be seen in the background shaking his head, clearly knowing the response was brutally honest but perhaps a bit lacking in tact for gamers already primed to be salty.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO