Video Games

The Stream Team: Visiting Warframe’s Deimos Isolation Vaults

By MJ Guthrie
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMassively OP’s MJ has been gearing up to start The New War, but before she enlists in the war effort, she’s going to enjoy a little R&R…...

The Stream Team: Showdown with Skorpienne in AQ3D’s Sandsea Saga

The adventure may have spanned two different years, but Massively OP’s MJ is finally finishing up AQ3D’s Sandsea Saga! She’s collected all the pieces and assembled the lamp, she’s entered and beaten the great pyramid, and now she’s ready for her showdown with Skorpienne herself. Join us live at 8:00 p.m. for the Sandsea Saga finale!
The Stream Team: Getting back into Guild Wars 2’s personal story

While most folks likely started Guild Wars 2 with their personal story, Massively OP’s MJ actually skipped all that to jump right into Path of Fire and get an awesome raptor mount! However, that’s a lot of content she has missed out on. Today, MJ will backtrack (while riding her mount!) and head to the beginning to embark on the next step of her personal journey. Join us live at 3:00 p.m. for a return to the roots of the Norn.
The Stream Team: SWTOR flashpoint fever

“What shall we do to bring in the new year of SWTOR streams?” Massively OP’s MJ asked. “Flashpoints,” Larry replied. “Which flashpoints?” she queried, seeking clarification. “Flashpoints…” he repeated, chuckling ominously. MJ felt the goosebumps raise on her arms and slight shivers run up...
#Mj#Mastery
The Stream Team: Starting the new year with murder and mystery in Elder Scrolls Online’s Blackwood

Murder? Intrigue? Sounds like the perfect way to start off a new year! With the holidays (mostly) behind her, Massively OP’s MJ is eager to get back to uncovering A Deadly Secret in ESO’s Blackwood. She’s investigating the missing city councilors and finding more corpses than live ones. And next to the last one was a mysterious stone that’s linked to Mehrunes Dagon’s plans. Tune in live at 8:00 p.m. as MJ works with Eveli to solve the mysteries and secrets of the Blackwood story.
Warframe Prime Resurgence Week 8 Has Begun

Pumped and Primed for Warframe: Prime Resurgence Round 8 (Ember & Frost) Greetings, Tenno. The Priming continues as the next rotation for the Prime Resurgence arrives. This time around, we’re looking at Saryn Prime and Valkyr Prime, along with some corresponding weapons and prime armor, as pictured below:. Just...
PSA: Make sure to select your Guild Wars 2 WvW beta guild by tonight

As promised, Guild Wars 2 is kicking off its next WvW Restructing beta tomorrow, along with a bonus experience event for participants. Before that happens, however, players will need to have chosen their guild for the beta – and that has to be done by the stroke of midnight on the west coast tonight.
Warframe Nihil’s Oubliette: What is it and How to Use it

The Glassmaker era may be over in Warframe’s Nightwave, but the crucial battle is still playable. For those who may have missed out on the episode, you can earn a special Orbiter decoration that grants you access to this battle. Here is all you need to know about the decoration, Nihil’s Oubliette, and how to use it in Warframe.
The Stream Team: Starting off the hunt in Monster Hunter Rise on PC

MOP’s resident critter hunter Chris is on the hunt in Monster Hunter Rise on PC once again, only this time it’s the full game and not a demo. Stop on in today at 2:00 p.m. EST as he takes his first steps into the hunting grounds around Kamura Village and seeks to take down some big beasties!
Neverwinter’s 22nd module, Dragonbone Vale, is live today on PC

Neverwinter fans are riding high off the recent confirmation that their MMORPG is the biggest in Cryptic and Perfect World’s stable, and now they’re getting some content to go along with that satisfaction, thanks to the release of Dragonbone Vale. The MMO’s 22nd module has launched for PC players as of today; consolers will be waiting until February 8th for their bite at this apple.
Elder Scrolls Online PvPers are grumpy over an out-of-context stream clip

(We’ve updated with Matt Firor’s new statement on PvP at the end of this article.) In the midst of this discussion, a player planted a question about PvP “accessibility,” the implication being that PvP issues are making PvP inaccessible, clearly not the same type of accessibility. Terri Lambert reacted to the question by teasing PvP players, mimicking crying motions, telling them she has little sympathy for PvP, saying “nice try” to signal she saw what the player was up to, and repeating that the developers are working on fixing PvP, which the players already know. Rich Lambert himself, who literally has a parrot sitting on his shoulder during the episode, can be seen in the background shaking his head, clearly knowing the response was brutally honest but perhaps a bit lacking in tact for gamers already primed to be salty.
Your last chance to try Warframe's Prime Resurgence event is here

Today marks a great opportunity for all of you who may have drifted away from Warframe in recent years. The Prime Resurgence Last Chance event is due in only a few hours, allowing players to battle their way through the galaxy and earn some fantastic loot before it’s thrown in the vault for the foreseeable future.
Fight or Kite: Twisted Metal meets Mad Max in Crossout

Leaping over sand dunes and ramming my car into an unsuspecting opponent all while unloading my machine guns is the absolute height of car vs. car PvP. My enemy attempts to escape despite having four flat tires and a broken radiator. I fire off my final cannon round and am rewarded with a satisfying explosion and rain of miscellaneous car bits and pieces.
Destiny 2 releases a trailer highlighting Witch Queen’s Savathûn’s Throne World

A self-described “twisted wonderland of of corruption and splendor” awaits Destiny 2 players when they delve into the Witch Queen expansion’s new Savathûn’s Throne World area, which got its own cinematic trailer yesterday. And if the description in the video blurb is anything to go by, this new area has lots of lore for players to look forward to.
Final Fantasy XI launches its January update with new Ambuscade and harder Odyssey monsters

There’s no new story content in this month’s update for Final Fantasy XI, but since at one point the game was supposed to never get any more story content, that’s probably fine. And there’s certainly no lack of things to do within the update; after all, a new set of Ambuscade objectives have rotated in for players to take on, along with an increase to the maximum difficulty of monsters in the game’s Odyssey battles. Vengeance levels can now be cranked up to +20, providing an even greater challenge for players.
