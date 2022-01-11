Higher bond yields should not be disruptive for equities – JP Morgan

EXG is an international stocks buy-write CEF from Eaton Vance. The Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG) is a Buy-Write fund from the Eaton Vance family. The fund has current income and gains as a primary objective and, as the name suggests, focuses on a portfolio of international equities. The fund exhibits good analytics with a 5-year Sharpe ratio of 0.84, a standard deviation of 14.6 and a Covid induced maximum drawdown of -26% that was recovered within 10 months. EXG is a robust vehicle and its trailing total returns exhibit that build, with the 5- and 10-year trailing total returns being 15.5% and 12.9% respectively. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 40% of its total assets in securities of non-U.S. issuers, including issuers located in emerging market countries. The fund is not a typical Buy-Write vehicle since it is only currently writing options on 49% of the underlying stocks portfolio, meaning it runs half of the portfolio as just long equities. The Fund writes call options on the S&P 500 Index and at least one broad-based foreign stock index, and may also write call options on other domestic and foreign stock indices. Therefore there is a bit of a basis between the performance of the Index and the underlying stocks the fund holds. If the fund picks outperform the Index the basis is positive, i.e., it adds to the fund total returns. The fund intends to generally limit the overlap between its stock holdings and each index on which it has outstanding options positions to less than 70% on an ongoing basis. We like this fund and it has only posted one year of negative total returns in the past decade, making it a nice core income addition to a well-balanced portfolio. A retail investor looking to diversify their portfolio away from a pure North American exposure would be well served by EXG, especially on the back of large investment banks such as JP Morgan expecting international stocks to outperform North American ones. We are Bullish here on EXG. A savvy investor would be best served by starting now to add small positions and layering into the name.

STOCKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO