Higher bond yields should not be disruptive for equities – JP Morgan

By Anil Panchal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJPMorgan's Chief Global Markets Strategist Marko Kolanovic backs the “buy the dip” scenario for equity investors while suggesting that the last week’s sell-off, due to the Fed Minutes’ “hawkish surprise”, is...

FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar extends rebound as US yields advance higher

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, January 18:. The greenback managed to post modest gains against its major rivals and looks to preserve its bullish momentum early Tuesday with the US Dollar Index rising above 95.30. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is at its highest level in two years near 1.85%, up more than 1% on a daily basis. ZEW Survey from Germany will be featured in the European economic docket ahead of NY Empire State Manufacturing Index data from the US on Tuesday.
poundsterlinglive.com

Australian Dollar Struggles Amidst Rising Bond Yields

Stock markets are falling amidst rising bond yields, creating a typically difficult global context for the Australian Dollar. The Australian Dollar was amongst the worst performing major currencies on a day U.S. ten-year bond yields spiked to their highest levels since January 2020 and sent the majority of the world's major stock markets slumped into the red.
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD hangs near one-week low, below 0.7200 amid stronger USD/risk-off

A combination of factors dragged AUD/USD to a one-week low on Tuesday. Surging US bond yields acted as a tailwind for the USD and exerted pressure. The risk-off impulse also drove flows away from the perceived riskier aussie. The AUD/USD pair maintained its offered tone through the first half of...
Seekingalpha.com

Equities And Bonds Sell Off

Surging yields and plummeting equities are the main developments today. Surging yields and plummeting equities are the main developments today. The US 10-year yield is pushed above 1.80% and the two-year yield is above 1% for the first time since February 2020. European yields are pulling back after jumping 2-5 bp. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index is off for the fourth consecutive session. Only Shanghai among the large bourses escaped the carnage. Europe's Stoxx 600 is off around 1.1% to test last week's lows after rising 0.7% yesterday. US futures are 1.0%-1.5% lower. The dollar is firmer against most currencies today. Among the majors, the Canadian dollar, yen, and Swiss franc are proving the most resilient as the precipitous drop in equities offset the rise in yields. The Scandis and Antipodeans are the hardest hit, off around 0.25%-0.50%. Nearly all the emerging market currencies, but the South Korean won are being sold. The Turkish lira, South African rand, and Russian rouble (~-0.6%-0.7%) are leading the move. Don't look for gold to be much of a haven. The yellow metal is near a five-day low around $1810. Oil prices are extending their rally with March WTI pushing toward $85. Recall it finished last month slightly below $75.00. US natgas is firm after falling more than 12% in the last two sessions, while European natgas (Dutch benchmark) is off about 4.5% to a three-day low. Iron ore stopped a three-day slide with a 2.6% gain, while copper is extending the loss seen in the last couple of sessions.
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY surrenders intraday gains amid risk-off impulse, back around mid-114.00s

USD/JPY struggled to preserve its intraday gains or find acceptance above the 115.00 mark. A steep fall in the equity markets benefitted the safe-haven JPY and exerted some pressure. Surging US bond yields continued underpinning the USD and helped limit any deeper losses. The USD/JPY pair surrendered intraday gains to...
actionforex.com

Nasdaq Tumbles on Rising Yields, Oil Shoots Higher

FTSE -0.55% at 7571. US stocks are set to fall lower with the tech heavy Nasdaq leading the charge lower as traders returned from the long weekend as readied for a more hawkish Fed. Soaring oil prices, which hit a 7-year high are underscoring concerns over high inflation and expectations...
Markets Insider

Dow futures plunge as bond yields shoot higher, while oil hits a 7-year high

Dow futures tumbled Tuesday as bond yields continued their march higher, while oil prices rallied to a 7-year high to fan inflation fears. Dow Jones futures were down 228 points, or 0.63%, and S&P 500 futures were 1.01% lower, as of 5.40 a.m. ET. Meanwhile, futures for the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index were down 1.63%. All were recovering somewhat from deeper drops earlier in European trading.
FXStreet.com

Yields are slightly higher on short dated treasuries and slightly lower on the long bond

Financials: March Bonds are currently 5 higher at 156’06, up 8 for the week. 10 Year Notes 1 lower at 128’17, down 3 for the week. % year notes are 2. 1 lower at 119’23 8 lower for the week. Yields are slightly higher on short-dated treasuries and slightly lower on the long bond. Comments by Fed Chair Powell were somewhat less hawkish as he testified that rates will be raised as needed to fight inflation, this also caused a sell-off in the dollar. Long-term support remains at 153’00 on March Bonds.
Seeking Alpha

Is JP Morgan A Good Bank Stock To Buy For 2022?

Leading bank JP Morgan is cheaper than other top banks at 11 times earnings because it's less sensitive to a hot economy and rising rates. JP Morgan Chase (JPM) has a storied history going back to the 19th Century. It provided much of the financing for the American railroad system as well as the consolidation of Andrew Carnegie's holdings and other steel companies into U.S. Steel. Following the Panic of 1893, it arranged a purchase of $62 billion of gold from Europe to shore up the US Treasury, and in the midst of the Panic of 1907 J.P. Morgan himself called major financiers together to organize the financing which prevented the collapse of the nation's monetary system. This is the profile of a merchant bank along the lines of such historic financiers as the Medici, the Fuggers, and the Rothschilds.
investing.com

Chart Of The Week: Backlogs And Bond Yields

Back on Backlogs… and Bond-Yield Back-Ups: In this chart we map the path of the global backlogs indicator and the US 10-year Treasury yield. I think it’s fair to say that there are a number of good reasons why this yawning gap opened up (e.g. the initial pandemic shock to activity, demand for safe assets in the early stages of the crisis, and the massive global monetary response— i.e. QE, QE, QE, and more QE (and rate cuts + silly forward guidance).
Seeking Alpha

Where Bond Yields Are Going

Longer-term interest rates are on the rise and are expected to be quite a bit higher by the end of this year. It looks as if bond yields are going higher. On the last day of 2021, I went out on a limb and suggested that the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note would reach 2.50 percent by the end of 2022.
Seekingalpha.com

EXG: 7.9% Yield From International Equities

EXG is an international stocks buy-write CEF from Eaton Vance. The Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG) is a Buy-Write fund from the Eaton Vance family. The fund has current income and gains as a primary objective and, as the name suggests, focuses on a portfolio of international equities. The fund exhibits good analytics with a 5-year Sharpe ratio of 0.84, a standard deviation of 14.6 and a Covid induced maximum drawdown of -26% that was recovered within 10 months. EXG is a robust vehicle and its trailing total returns exhibit that build, with the 5- and 10-year trailing total returns being 15.5% and 12.9% respectively. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 40% of its total assets in securities of non-U.S. issuers, including issuers located in emerging market countries. The fund is not a typical Buy-Write vehicle since it is only currently writing options on 49% of the underlying stocks portfolio, meaning it runs half of the portfolio as just long equities. The Fund writes call options on the S&P 500 Index and at least one broad-based foreign stock index, and may also write call options on other domestic and foreign stock indices. Therefore there is a bit of a basis between the performance of the Index and the underlying stocks the fund holds. If the fund picks outperform the Index the basis is positive, i.e., it adds to the fund total returns. The fund intends to generally limit the overlap between its stock holdings and each index on which it has outstanding options positions to less than 70% on an ongoing basis. We like this fund and it has only posted one year of negative total returns in the past decade, making it a nice core income addition to a well-balanced portfolio. A retail investor looking to diversify their portfolio away from a pure North American exposure would be well served by EXG, especially on the back of large investment banks such as JP Morgan expecting international stocks to outperform North American ones. We are Bullish here on EXG. A savvy investor would be best served by starting now to add small positions and layering into the name.
Inside Indiana Business

Should You Buy Bonds in 2022?

The U.S. bond market lost -1.5% in 2021 as measured by Barclay’s Aggregate Bond Index. With the Federal Reserve hinting at rate increases in 2022, the year ahead might not look much better. So with yields low and rates projected to rise, why should I own bonds?. Bond Math.
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY struggles at 116.00 after mixed US NFP report amid higher US T-bond yields

The greenback ignores rising US Treasury yields, with the 10-year hitting 1.785%. US Nonfarm Payrolls report came at 199K, lower than estimations, unemployment rate dips under 4%. USD/JPY Technical Outlook: Downward biased, unless it reclaims the 116.00 figure. The USD/JPY fails to gain traction after a mixed US Nonfarm Payrolls...
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Dips, Nasdaq Reverses Slightly Higher; Bond Yields Rise Again

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded lower in today's stock market while the Nasdaq composite reversed higher after falling 1% intraday. Financials and energy sectors are showing continued strength this week. Stock Market Today. Just after 12 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones industrials were trading down 0.3%. The Nasdaq composite...
investmentu.com

What is Bond Equivalent Yield?

If you’re an investor focused on fixed-income securities, the prospect of a discount bond is an enticing one. It could be an opportunity to capitalize on a bond with several years of coupon payments still left on it. Or a bond with a handsome par value waiting for you at the end of the term. It might also mean buying a discounted short-term zero-coupon bond. To understand if these bonds are worth your investment, you’ll need to determine its bond equivalent yield.
