Chainlink price analysis is bearish today. Resistance for LINK/USD is present at $26.6. Support for cryptocurrency is present at $23.6. The most recent Chainlink price analysis gives bearish signs for the day as more selling activity has been recorded. The price has been under a bearish shadow for the past few days, as the price trend line has been downwards since 1st January. The bullish activity was also observed during this time, yet today bears have taken the lead again. The red candlestick on the price chart is marking a bearish price movement, and the LINK/USD value has decreased up to the $25.6 mark.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO