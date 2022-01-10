ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams injuries: Jordan Fuller out for season, Darious Williams and Taylor Rapp also banged up

By Cameron DaSilva
 7 days ago
The Los Angeles Rams lost more than Sunday’s game to the San Francisco 49ers. They also lost their defensive signal caller for the rest of the season.

Sean McVay told reporters on Monday night that Jordan Fuller may need surgery on his injured ankle and is out for the year. He suffered the injury in the fourth quarter and missed about 28 plays as a result.

There’s more bad news for the secondary, too.

Darious Williams has a shoulder injury and is being evaluated, and Taylor Rapp is in the concussion protocol. The Rams will have an extra day to rest and recover with their next game being on Monday night, but it’s never easy to potentially lose three starters in the secondary.

Fuller has been the defensive signal caller all season, wearing the green dot on his helmet. McVay said Jalen Ramsey, Troy Reeder and Travin Howard are all candidates to take over that role on defense with Fuller out.

Fuller played 16 games this season and intercepted one pass, while also making a team-high 113 total tackles.

