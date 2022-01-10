Matthew Stafford suffered toe injury that limited mobility vs. 49ers

Matthew Stafford came up limping a bit during the Los Angeles Rams’ loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, but it was unclear how he got hurt or the severity of the injury.

Sean McVay told reporters Monday that Stafford injured his toe in the game, which limited his mobility. That caused the Rams to change some of their play calls, preventing them from using things like rollouts.

McVay said he should be fine for the wild-card game against the Cardinals, but it’s something to monitor as the week progresses.

Stafford didn’t miss a single snap in the loss and still completed 21 of 32 passes for 238 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. However, he was sacked five times and was under pressure all game long.