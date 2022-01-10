Broncos request to interview Rams OC Kevin O'Connell for head coaching job

Sean McVay is only 35 years old but his coaching tree is starting to grow quite large. Having already paved the way for Zac Taylor, Matt LaFleur and Brandon Staley to land head coaching jobs, McVay could have another one of his disciples coaching a team in 2022.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Broncos have requested to interview Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell for their head coaching vacancy. The Broncos fired Vic Fangio after this season ended, leaving at head coach.

McVay and the Rams cannot deny the request because it would be a promotion for O’Connell and not a lateral move to the same position.

O’Connell is in his second season as the Rams’ offensive coordinator after holding the same job with Washington in 2019. He was also an offensive assistant in Washington two years prior to that.

He doesn’t call the offensive plays for the Rams, but he does help with weekly game planning and works closely with the quarterbacks.