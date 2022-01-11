[Video] LAPD Pulls Man From Crashed Plane MOMENTS Before Train Hits It

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pilot was pulled from the path of an oncoming train after he was forced to land on railroad tracks in Southern California on Sunday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officials say a pilot made an emergency landing around 2:00 p.m....
A bloodied pilot who survived an emergency crash landing was pulled from his plane by police just seconds before a train barreled into the aircraft in California on Sunday. The dramatic scene at a Metrolink rail crossing in the Pacoima neighborhood of Los Angeles was caught on video by police body cameras:
A pilot who crashed a small plane onto railroad tracks was pulled alive from the wreck by a group of Los Angeles Police officers just moments before a commuter train roared through, authorities said. Video of the harrowing rescue shows the officers pulling the bloodied man to safety seconds before the commuter train, blaring its horn, smashed the Cessna 172 into pieces.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police officers pulled an injured pilot from the wreckage of a small plane that crash landed on railroad tracks just moments before a commuter train smashed into the aircraft over the weekend. Bodycam video showed the officers working furiously Sunday afternoon to disentangle the bloodied pilot from the cockpit […]
A Los Angeles police officer who pulled a pilot from his plane following an emergency landing at a train crossing has said he wasn’t worried about his own safety, despite a train striking the plane only seconds later. “I was just really worried about the pilot and what was going to happen to him if we didn’t get him out,” Officer Robert Sherock told Fox News on Tuesday. “As the train got closer, I got more and more worried about him. Only afterwards thinking about it, you know, maybe I should’ve worried about myself too, but that’s just not...
(Des Moines, IA) -- Police identify a man who was hit and killed by a car in east Des Moines. Police say 32-year-old William "Cody" Kline of Des Moines was killed by the driver of a yellow 2004 Chevy Cavalier in 700 block of East MLK Junior Parkway early Wednesday morning. Police say they've found the car but the driver still hasn't been found. Anyone with information is asked to call the Des Moines Police Department Traffic Unit at 515-323-8370 or Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400. You can also submit an anonymous online tip at www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com.
ELK GROVE (CBS13) — An accident on Highway 99 in Elk Grove led to a vehicle exploding and catching fire, said the Sacramento California Highway Patrol.
Around 5 p.m., a silver Hyundai traveling at a high speed hit a minivan causing them to lose control of their vehicle and collide with the highway center divider.
The vehicle caught fire as the victim extricated themselves from the car.
Lanes three and four of Highway 99 were blocked near Laguna Boulevard, where the accident took place.
The car that caused the original collision also crashed, flipping over, but the suspect fled the scene before officers could detain him.
The wife of a motorcyclist seriously injured in a crash has criticised the lack of police investigation and said "no-one cares that it happened". Andrew Giles spent nearly six weeks in hospital after a crash on the A10 near Milton, Cambridgeshire in April. His wife Kaye felt "let down" after...
A 43-year-old Salem, Utah man was hospitalized for "severe hypothermia" after police said he stripped off his clothes and jumped into a river during a foot pursuit. The department confirmed the Salem man crashed his car "9 miles up Hobble Creek Canyon" after fleeing from a deputy who attempted to make a traffic stop.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Another act of gun violence has left a teenage boy dead in North Philadelphia. The shooting has left investigators concerned because a house full of children was also riddled with bullets.
The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, which is disturbing because it’s right around the time people are likely eating dinner. At the time of the shooting, the home was filled with children as young as 2 and 3-years-olds, and an elderly woman was bedridden on the first floor.
Investigators say they arrived on the scene and found a 16-year-old boy shot multiple times outside of his...
Shocking home surveillance footage has captured the moment a police officer shot an eight-month-old pet dog seven times after responding to a complaint about barking in Miami.The incident unfolded in unincorporated Miami-Dade near Miami Gardens at around 7pm on 12 January when officers responded to the complaint, reported CBS4.The footage, obtained by the local outlet, appears to show a male officer standing in the driveway of a home with another man.Barking can be heard off-camera, and the officer begins stepping backwards, pulling his firearm from its holster.The officer, who has not been identified, is heard telling someone to “grab...
YUBA CITY (CBS13) — Two vehicles driving opposing directions along the Sutter Bypass Bridge resulted in a fatal collision, said the California Highway Patrol.
According to a report, the collision was due to dense fog. When one vehicle lost control and spun out, the other vehicle was unable to stop in time and collided with the first vehicle on the passenger side. This caused severe damage and resulted in the occupant being declared dead at the scene.
CHP advises drivers in the area to drive carefully due to decreased visibility from the fog.
SR-20 was closed for approximately 90 minutes for the collision investigation and the cleanup of the scene.
Video footage shows a construction backhoe rampaging through a suburban New Jersey neighbourhood, destroying cars and ramming houses, before the driver was fatally shot by police.Joshua Gonzalez, 20, from Millville, was killed by police who were responding to reports of a backhoe driving erratically through Vineland around 5am on 18 December, New Jersey Acting Attorney General Andrew Bruck said in a press release.The dramatic footage, released by the New Jersey Attorney General’s office, was captured by four officers’ bodycams, two witnesses’ cell phones and surveillance cameras.It shows the bulldozer being deliberately driven into cars, several homes, three police vehicles...
Comments / 0