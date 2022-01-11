ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

1/10 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on Belair vs. Doudrop vs. Morgan, RK-Bro defend against American Alpha, Alexa Bliss’s journey back video

Pro Wrestling Torch
 7 days ago

Tonight after the show, join Wade Keller live with guest co-host Javier Machado to break down the show with live callers and emails.

www.pwtorch.com

firstsportz.com

Why Bianca Belair is not a mom despite having children?

Bianca Belair is currently the top female wrestler among the Top 150 female wrestler’s list of American professional wrestling magazine Pro Wrestling Illustrated. In her 2 years short career in WWE, she has become a regular main-eventer. She has successfully put her hands on the SmackDown Women’s Championship title when she defeated Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
firstsportz.com

Who was Seth Rollins with before marrying Becky Lynch?

On December 4, 2020, Seth Rollins, who is currently married to Becky Lynch, welcomed his baby girl, Roux. Since January 2019, the former Universal Champion has started dating the Irish celebrity. But who did the former shield member date before marrying Becky? Let’s have a look. Seth Rollins’ ex-fiance...
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

Video Of Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins After WWE SmackDown Went Off The Air

As seen in the Twitter post below, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and challenger to his title at Royal Rumble, Seth Rollins, teased the fans when the cameras went off the air last night. As noted, the main event segment to last night’s WWE SmackDown included Rollins and Roman Reigns...
WWE
Wrestling World

Update on Corey Graves' future

Corey Graves has chosen the path of commentary in WWE after he was forced to retire from the ring in 2014 due to various injuries, but now it seems that things are about to change for Carmella's boyfriend. Fightful Select in fact reported that he was at least partially authorized to participate in physical activities.
WWE
Wrestling World

Fans in an uproar after the latest news on Corey Graves

In the very last few hours, we talk about Corey Graves, who seems to have obtained permission from the medical staff after years to return to fight in the company's rings, after a very long period of forced stop, which became a real retirement, after yet another concussion from the former NXT athlete.
WWE
Fightful

WWE RAW Results (1/17/22): Bobby Lashley Takes On Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch Calls Out Doudrop + More!

Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW. We'll be bringing you full, fight-by-fight results of every match on the card. — The show begins and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch makes her way down to the ring as we see a video package of last week, where Doudrop defeated Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan to secure her shot at Lynch's title in two weeks at the Royal Rumble. Back in the ring Lynch welcomes us to 'the big time'. Lynch says the RAW women's division has never been hotter and like it or not, she's the reason for it. Lynch says the division is so hot that there's stars from the past such as Lita, Mickie James and the Bella Twins, who all are hoping to win the Royal Rumble and challenge the 'Van GOAT' at WrestleMania. Lynch says she's kindly given Doudrop a 'taste at the big-time' and the fans weren't clamoring for Doudrop to get a title match and she's [Lynch] the only reason Doudrop's getting a shot for the title because that's what she does...she makes people better and then beats them. Lynch says she does respect Doudrop's tenacity and she made a name for herself...but actually she didn't make a name for herself, somebody else did and out comes the aforementioned number one contender, Doudrop, who makes her way down to the ring. Doudrop says Becky didn't get her anything, she earned it herself. Doudrop says if that was Becky's plan all along, it was the biggest mistake she's ever made. Becky says she'll make sure Doudrop wins a match tonight, when they face Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan in a tag match. Bianca makes her way down to the ring and says she's the EST. of WWE and tells Doudrop that the only reason she has a title match is because Becky's so scared to give her a rematch, she cost her the number one contender's match last week. Bianca officially enters the Royal Rumble match and tells Becky that her time is coming because of it and she's going to main event WrestleMania...AGAIN and out comes Liv Morgan. Liv also officially enters the Royal Rumble match and says she's going to be the win the match and headline WrestleMania, not Bianca and she'll just be one of the 29 other women she will outlast in two weeks at the Royal Rumble. Doudrop tells Bianca and Liv to Shutup and asks for a referee to start their tag match...which is up next after the break.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Announces Three Segments for Next Week’s Raw: Becky Lynch, Lashley & MVP, RK-Bro

– WWE has confirmed three new segments for next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, including Becky Lynch sharing her thoughts on Doudrop earning a title shot against her at the Royal Rumble 2022. Doudrop earned the title shot after beating Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan in a No. 1 contender match on last Monday’s show.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 1/15 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines including items on Lesnar’s MMA retirement, why fans boo Cena, Jericho’s return to WWE, Impact’s mega-match flops in ratings, Henry wants title reign, more (143 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: This edition of the Wade Keller Hotline features a week of vintage Wade Keller Hotlines from 10 years ago this month. Details follow:. •The Dec. 27, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including these topics:...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE RAW News – Doudrop Gets One Over On Becky Lynch, Otis Graduates From Alpha Academy

During this week’s episode of RAW, Doudrop and Becky Lynch teamed up to face off against Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair. The finish of the match came when Lynch covered Morgan for a pinfall attempt, but Doudrop broke it up after tagging herself in so she could instead pin Morgan. Following the match, Doudrop hit Lynch with a Banzai Drop.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 1/16 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (1-16-2017) Keller & McNeill talk Snuka tribute video, MLK video, Angle HOF, Lesnar, Titus, Bayley with live callers (98 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast, we jump back to the Jan. 16, 2017 episode of the WWE Raw post-show. PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill to discuss Monday Night Raw as soon as it concluded. Topics included the Jimmy Snuka tribute video and if it went too far in light of his murder charges and all, Brock Lesnar’s participation in the show relative to the hype he received, the Vince McMahon annual tradition of paying tribute to Martin Luther King Jr., the Titus-New Day segment, the Bayley-Charlotte, segment, Cruiserweights, Kurt Angle Hall of Fame announcement, more.
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
wrestlingnewsworld.com

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 1.17.22

Happy Martin Luther King Day to all my American readers. Let’s celebrate tonight with a little bit of Monday Night RAW. Last week’s edition of RAW saw the return of The Cutting Edge with special guest WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, WWE Champion and Bobby Lashley went face to face, new tag team champions crowned in Alpha Academy and a new challenger emerged for Becky Lynch’s RAW Women’s Title in the form of Doudrop.
WWE
PWMania

RK-Bro Crashes Alpha Academy Graduation, Photo Of Riddle’s Speech

Next week’s WWE RAW will feature an Academic Challenge segment between RK-Bro and RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy. This week’s RAW featured Otis and Chad Gable hosting a graduation ceremony to celebrate last week’s title win over Riddle and Randy Orton. The segment was interrupted by Riddle, who was also wearing a cap & gown while giving a graduation speech from the entrance ramp.
WWE
firstsportz.com

End to all rumours about Natalya and TJ’s divorce

Fans are worried that Natalya Neidhart’s marriage to former WWE superstar Tyson Kidd is in peril now that Season 7 of Total Divas has ended because TJ hasn’t been on an episode of her hit E! reality TV series in more than a couple of years. Is it true that Nattie and TJ are no longer together?
RELATIONSHIPS
firstsportz.com

SURPRISE! Stephanie McMahon dated this guy before marrying Triple H!

American businesswoman and retired female professional wrestler Stephanie McMahon Levesque, famously known by Stephanie McMahon is currently working as the Chief Brand Officer in WWE. Though she has not wrestled in recent years, her presence was always prominent as an authority figure in all WWE brands. Stephanie tied the knot...
WWE
firstsportz.com

Are Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Roman Reigns related?

Former American professional wrestler Dwayne Douglas Johnson is famously known for his in-ring nickname ‘The Rock’ in the WWE universe. He has tried his luck both in acting and business and gained huge success in those fields. He is currently one of the most popular and highest-paid actors...
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

Vince McMahon – Mustafa Ali Argument Reportedly May Have Led To WWE Release Request

As noted earlier today, Mustafa Ali took to Twitter to request his release from WWE. “I have a message that is much bigger than my dreams in pro wrestling,” Ali wrote. “Despite my best efforts, I will not be able to deliver this message while working with WWE. Therefore, I am requesting my release from WWE.”
WWE

