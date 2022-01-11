Workers at second Starbucks in New York unionize

A second Starbucks location in the Buffalo, N.Y., area unionized on Monday, though the results of the vote may be disputed by the coffee giant.

The Starbucks Workers United union tweeted out the news on Monday.

The unionization of a second Starbucks location in the U.S. comes almost exactly one month after the first — also in Buffalo — successfully voted to unionize.

The Service Employees International Union, with which the Starbucks Workers United union is affiliated, tweeted, "Despite Starbucks' attempts to stop workers from winning their union, they stuck together. Now a second Buffalo Starbucks store has officially won their union!"

As Reuters reported, the Starbucks union argued to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) that some ballots should be tossed out. The NLRB ultimately agreed with the union, resulting in a final vote of 15-9 in favor of unionization.

A spokesperson for Starbucks told Reuters that it is reviewing its options and believes the votes that were tossed out should be counted. Starbucks has 10 days to challenge the NLRB's decision.

"We've been clear in our belief that we are better together as partners, without a union between us at Starbucks, and that conviction has not changed," the spokesperson said.