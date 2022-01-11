ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Bill Busch

Princeton Daily Clarion
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrost promotes Bill Busch to special teams...

www.pdclarion.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Bill Busch talks recruiting: You either can or can't

Maybe you could call it Bill Busch's first big recruiting pitch. He was just started in coaching, working at Nebraska-Kearney (it will always be Kearney State to him) before the cell phone age. So he walked down to use the landline phone in the sports information director offices there and just shot his shot, placing a call to Lincoln and asking for Tom Osborne.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumored To Be Focusing On 5 Schools

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

4-star defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. names top five schools

New Bern (N.C.) defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. is down to five schools, he announced on Saturday. Sampson is the No. 198 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 27 defensive lineman and the No. 5 prospect in North Carolina.
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Tua Tagovailoa News

Tua Tagovailoa’s up-and-down performance through his first two NFL seasons has raised some questions about his status as a longterm franchise QB for the Miami Dolphins. But on Saturday, reports from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport indicated that the team is sticking by their former No. 5 overall pick.
NFL
CBS Boston

How The Patriots Reacted To Their 47-17 Playoff Loss To Bills

BOSTON (CBS) — That was brutal. Embarrassing. Toss in whatever adjective you’d like to describe the Patriots’ 47-17 Wild Card loss to the Bills. No matter how you define it, the loss ended New England’s 2021 season. It was a year that started with some extra juice with rookie quarterback Mac Jones taking over and a defense that looked to be one of the best in the NFL. There was a lot of hope that the Patriots would be back in the postseason after a one-year absence, and those expectations felt a little low when the Pats shook off a tough...
NFL
CBS Boston

Long List Of Patriots Players Set To Hit Free Agency In 2022

BOSTON (CBS) — The offseason has begun for the New England Patriots, and Bill Belichick and company have a lot of work to do in-house. The Patriots have 22 players set to hit free agency, and 16 of them were either starters or played significant roles for the 2021 team. J.C. Jackson, Devin McCourty, Dont’a Hightower and Trent Brown highlight the lengthy list of soon-to-be free agents for New England. Here’s a quick look at some players who may be playing elsewhere — or not at all — in 2022. Unrestricted Free Agents J.C. Jackson, CB Devin McCourty, S Dont’a Hightower, LB Jamie Collins, LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, LB Carl...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
Wyoming News

Transfer RB Deondre Jackson not expected at NU this spring, says he still plans to play for Huskers

A transfer running back is no longer expected part of Nebraska's spring recruiting class and his future with the program is in doubt. The Texas A&M transfer running back is no longer expected to attend NU this spring, a source told the Journal Star on Saturday, due to an academic snag. NCAA rules prohibit NU staffers from commenting on recruits until they have signed a National Letter of Intent or...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Boston

Report: Jerod Mayo To Interview For Broncos Head Coaching Position

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots’ season is officially over, which means it’s job interview season for Jerod Mayo. That journey will begin in earnest this week, as the Patriots’ inside linebackers coach will be interviewing for the vacant job in Denver, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. #Patriots defensive assistant and de facto coordinator Jerod Mayo will interview for the vacant #Broncos head coach job in the middle of this week. As of now, that’s his only request, but expect 1 or 2 more this week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2022 Mayo — who may not actually be the de factor defensive coordinator, as Bill Belichick has referenced calls made by his son, Steve, throughout the year — is also expected to be a “leading candidate” for the vacant Texans job. Mayo’s in just his third year on the Patriots’ coaching staff, after an eight-season playing career in New England. The Patriots’ defense has ranked first, 15th, and fourth in yards allowed during Mayo’s three years on the staff. The Broncos went 19-30 over the past three years under Vic Fangio.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Chicago Tribune

A blowout playoff win followed by an interview with the Chicago Bears. For Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, this is the definition of ‘strike while the iron is hot.’

If the Chicago Bears were intent on doing comprehensive research for their simultaneous searches for a new head coach and general manager, perhaps their Saturday night homework should have ended with a peek into the interview rooms at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. Start with Bill Belichick. Legendary coach of the New England Patriots. Defensive mastermind. Six-time Super Bowl winner. ...
NFL
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Is Reportedly “Intrigued” By 1 NFL Job

Speculation about Jim Harbaugh’s potential return to the National Football League is continuing to grow on Sunday. Harbaugh admitted earlier this week that he appreciates the rumors swirling about him more than the ones that were swirling last year (when he was on the hot seat at Michigan). The...
NFL
CBS Boston

Patriots Land 21st Overall Pick In 2022 NFL Draft

FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots are slated to make the 21st overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, with the team’s draft slot finalized thanks to the results from Wild Card weekend. It’s a draft spot that New England is pretty familiar with. The Patriots have picked 21st a total of six times in the franchise’s history, though it has been a decade since the team last picked in that spot. New England has drafted in the spot four times since Bill Belichick took over, and the results have been pretty good with those four selections. Here’s a look at who the...
NFL
Wyoming News

'I just loved the school': Huskers pick up commitment from top juco RB Anthony Grant

Life in the Red Podcast: Analyzing Scott Frost's completed football staff; latest from AD Trev Alberts and hoops talk Nebraska is dipping back into the junior college ranks in hopes of bolstering its running back competition this offseason. The Huskers on Sunday afternoon landed a verbal commitment from New Mexico Military Institute running back Anthony Grant, who has been among juco's most productive ball-carriers over the past two years. ...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy