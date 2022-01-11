ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Arians believes Brady is NFL MVP, and it’s not a close race

By FRED GOODALL
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tkHll_0di6GON300
1 of 2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — For all the talk about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defying the odds of keeping last year’s Super Bowl roster together, there’s been one constant in the team’s recipe for getting back to the playoffs — Tom Brady.

The 44-year-old, seven-time NFL champion had one of his best seasons statistically, leading the Bucs to a franchise-record 13 regular-season wins, the club’s first division title in 14 years and the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

Brady led the league in completions, attempts, passing yards and touchdown passes, helping Tampa Bay withstand a slew of injuries that have tested the team’s depth on both offense and defense while joining Drew Brees as the only quarterbacks in NFL history with multiple 5,000-yard seasons.

As far as coach Bruce Arians is concerned, there’s no question Brady is the league’s most valuable player.

“I think if he doesn’t get it, it’s a travesty,” Arians said Monday. “Most completions ever, 5,000 yards, touchdowns, the whole nine yards. To me, it’s not even a close race.”

Brady enters the playoffs this weekend, coming off the 66th game of his career with three TD passes and no interceptions — most in league history.

His 485 completions this season surpassed Brees’ record of 471 in 2016. And with a career-best 5,316 yards passing, 43 TDs and 102.1 passer rating, he became one of just five players in league history to finish with 5,000-plus yards, at least 40 TDs and a passer rating of more than 100.0 in the same year.

And, he’s done it while playing at times without tight end Rob Gronkowski, running back Leonard Fournette and receivers Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Antonio Brown and Scotty Miller due to injuries.

Brown, of course, won’t be around to help Brady in the playoffs after he had an in-game meltdown against the Jets and was released last week.

Defensively, linebackers Lavonte David, Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul; cornerbacks Carlton Davis, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Jamel Dean and Richard Sherman; and safeties Jordan Whitehead and Antoine Winfield Jr. have all missed games due to injury.

“It’s been a next-man-up mentality all year, really,” Evans said. “We haven’t had our full team the whole season, and that’s how it’s had to be. We’ve had to adjust. It helps that we have a surplus of talent on this team for guys to step up.”

Arians tipped his hat to general manager Jason Licht and vice president of player personnel John Spytek for their roles in helping the Bucs get back to this point.

“Those guys put together a hell of a roster and we kept adding to it with veteran players as the went along,” noting recent acquisitions Le’Veon Bell and Breshad Perriman contributed to Sunday’s 41-17 victory over the Carolina Panthers. “I can’t say enough about our front office having a great roster.”

WHAT’S WORKING

Tampa Bay finished second in the league behind Dallas in total offense (405.9) and scoring (30.1).

Including playoffs, the Bucs have scored 30 or more points 22 times since Brady joined them in 2020. They are 22-0 in those games.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

The Bucs have had one of the NFL’s stingiest run defenses over the past three seasons; however, they haven’t been nearly as good stopping the run lately. Carolina had 110 yards rushing on Sunday. Arians said the absence of David, who’s missed the past three games, is a factor.

STOCK UP

The offensive line features three Pro Bowl selections and protected Brady well, allowing him to be sacked only 22 times.

STOCK DOWN

Arians said poor tackling is partly responsible for Tampa Bay slipping from first to third in the league in rushing defense at 92.5 yards per game.

INJURIES

The Bucs expect Barrett (knee), Pierre-Paul (shoulder) and Fournette (hamstring) to be ready to return for the start of the playoffs. There’s a chance David (foot) could return from injured reserve, too.

KEY NUMBER

When Bell caught a 1-yard touchdown pass on Sunday, he became the 90th different player to score on a reception from Brady during the quarterback’s 22-year career. That’s the most different TD targets for a QB in league history.

The Bucs host the Eagles on Sunday, the first playoff meeting between the teams since Tampa Bay won the NFC championship game in Philadelphia 19 years ago.

___

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Rex Ryan Names The NFL’s “Next Tom Brady”

ESPN NFL analyst Rex Ryan knows who the next Tom Brady will be in the NFL moving forward. He spoke about the Bengals win over the Raiders on Sunday Morning’s NFL Countdown and thinks that Joe Burrow is going to be a Brady clone. “To me, you wanna see...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Julian Edelman converts into Buccanism after Tom Brady, Buccaneers save $50,000 bet

After the New England Patriots disappointed him on Saturday, former NFL wide receiver Julian Edelman seems to be converting to the Tom Brady and Tampa Buccaneers fandom. Edelman made a $100,000 bet on the Patriots and Buccaneers making it to the Super Bowl. He placed $50,000 on New England, and the other half on Tampa Bay–a pair of gamble that would have netted him $545,000. Unfortunately, his first bet failed after Bill Belichick and co. received a 47-17 beating against the Buffalo Bills in their Wild Card showdown.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Breshad Perriman
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Drew Brees
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Antonio Brown’s Message For Tom Brady

Earlier Saturday morning, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown found himself in the headlines. Just two weeks after storming off the field, Brown had a message for his former quarterback. The talented wide receiver said Tom Brady is “his guy,” despite comments to the contrary from last week.
NFL
CBS Boston

ESPN’s Seth Wickersham Thinks Tom Brady Will Retire After This Playoff Run With Bucs

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady plans to play football forever. Or so we think. One ESPN writer — who’s spent a lot of time covering Tom Brady — thinks that the end is much closer for the 44-year-old QB. In an article featuring playoff predictions from different ESPN analysts, writers and personalities, Wickersham shared that he’s got a feeling that this playoff run will be the final one for TB12. “We know that the Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger will retire. But I think Tom Brady will, too,” Wickersham said. Wickersham couched the claim by saying it’s “just a hunch.” Still, given that Wickerhsam released a 500-plus-page book...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#American Football#Ap#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Bucs#Nfc#Td
CBS Philly

Eagles Eliminated From NFL Playoffs After 31-15 Loss To Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns Sunday, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers launch their bid for a return to the Super Bowl with a dominating 31-15 NFC wild-card playoff victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. The defending champions set the tempo from the start, with Brady leading a pair of long TD drives in the opening quarter and building the lead to 17-0 by halftime. The seven-time Super Bowl winner finished off the Eagles with TD passes of 2 yards to Rob Gronkowski and 36 yards to Mike Evans, improving his dazzling playoff record to 35-11...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Leonard Fournette news makes Buccaneers game plan clear

Before today, Bruce Arians had said that the activation of running back Leonard Fournette off the injured reserve list would be a game time decision. However, with the emergence of the news that Fournette will now definitely be out on Sunday, the Buccaneers game plan is almost certainly sealed. Not...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Bruce Arians Sideline Video

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians appeared to take a swipe at one of his players during Sunday’s game. After Tampa Bay recovered a Jalen Reagor fumble, Arians looked fired up and smacked the side of safety Andrew Adams’ helmet. Arians’ curious exchange with Adams got a ton of...
NFL
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

NFL and FedEx Unveil 2021 FedEx Air and Ground® NFL Players of the Year Candidates for Fan Voting

The National Football League and FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) announced today quarterbacks Tom Brady (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers), and Matthew Stafford (Los Angeles Rams) are the finalists for the 2021 FedEx Air NFL Player of the Year honors while running backs Nick Chubb (Cleveland Browns), Joe Mixon (Cincinnati Bengals) and Jonathan Taylor (Indianapolis Colts) are the finalists for the 2021 FedEx Ground NFL Player of the […] The post NFL and FedEx Unveil 2021 FedEx Air and Ground® NFL Players of the Year Candidates for Fan Voting appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals What Bruce Arians Told Him In Viral Moment

In the middle of last weekend’s regular season finale against the Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady appeared to receive some pretty shocking news from head coach Bruce Arians. A clip of the 44-year-old’s surprised reaction quickly became an internet sensation, though no one could quite figure out what was said in the exchange.
NFL
NBC Sports

Peter King’s 2021 NFL season MVP and All-Pro picks

Each year, I publish my vote for NFL awards, the ballot I send to the Associated Press. The notable vote each year, usually, is for MVP, and it is this year too. I’ll start with why I chose Aaron Rodgers over Tom Brady, Joe Burrow and Cooper Kupp. That ended up being my 1-2-3-4.
NFL
The Spun

Troy Aikman’s Comment On Cowboys-49ers Is Going Viral

FOX NFL broadcaster and former Cowboy great Troy Aikman didn’t seem to be too happy that he and Joe Buck were in Tampa Bay rather than Dallas. As Buck teased the next Sunday NFC playoff matchup between the Cowboys and 49ers on CBS, Aikman voiced his displeasure with some coded language.
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

725K+
Followers
376K+
Post
325M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy