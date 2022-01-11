ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes Cyprus region – EMSC

By Syndicated Content
WNMT AM 650
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck Cyprus...

wnmtradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNMT AM 650

Sri Lanka plans laws, fast-track measures to attract foreign exchange

COLOMBO (Reuters) – Sri Lanka will introduce new laws to attract investments while policies to develop exports, tourism and remittances will be fast-tracked in a bid to rebuild foreign exchange reserves, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa told parliament on Tuesday. In a speech, Rajapaksa said a debilitating shortage of forex was...
WORLD
The Independent

Tonga eruption: Ash cloud disrupts Pacific flights

Concern for Tonga grew yesterday after thick ash across the island’s main airport runway prevented aid flights from New Zealand bringing in supplies and assistance.A tall ash cloud has also been disrupting flights since a major undersea volcano eruption and resulting tsunami occurred on Saturday.“There’s been a lot of challenges there with the ash cloud and the disruption to communications and so we are working together to get as much support to Tonga as we possibly can,” Australian prime minister Scott Morrisson told radio station 2GB.In the past 24 hours, both New Zealand and Australia have been able to...
ENVIRONMENT
WNMT AM 650

Volkswagen Group China’s component factory in Tianjin resumes some shifts

BEIJING (Reuters) – Volkswagen Group’s China unit said on Tuesday its component factory in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin had resumed some shifts since Thursday last week. The component factory VW Automatic Transmission Tianjin had been closed since Monday last week, Volkswagen Group China said earlier. A...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Cyprus#Mediterranean#Extreme Weather#Emsc#Reuters
WNMT AM 650

UK employers add jobs in Dec, unemployment falls

LONDON (Reuters) – British employers added 184,000 staff to their payrolls in December, monthly tax data showed on Tuesday, taking total staff numbers to 1.4% above their level in February 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic. The broader unemployment rate for the three months to the end of November fell...
ECONOMY
KTLA

Magnitude 3.5 earthquake strikes near Idyllwild

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake struck near Idyllwild in Riverside County Monday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor hit at 11:39 p.m., about 6 miles from the Idyllwild-Pine Cove area in the San Jacinto Mountains. The quake, which was also about 10 miles from Valle Vista, 13 miles from Palm Springs and 37 […]
IDYLLWILD-PINE COVE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy