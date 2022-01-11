EXCLUSIVE: 2 alpacas escape enclosure, go on adventure through Bay Area neighborhoods

A pair of roving alpacas went on a more than two-hour adventure through various neighborhoods Saturday morning when they escaped their enclosure in Oakland.

Father and son alpacas Boogie and Woogie stopped drivers and bystanders in their tracks as they zig-zagged through Knowland Park, dashing under a I-580 underpass, and into a nearby neighborhood.

Aliyah Walker and her brother just happened to be driving on 109th Avenue when they had a sighting. "I was so surprised!" Says Aliyah in a FaceTime interview. "It's as if the zoo came to me!"

Drivers on a San Diego freeway came across an unusual sighting on Friday, and it was all captured on video.

She and her brother started recording. You can hear their awe as the animals dash down 109th Avenue, passing parked cars and homes. At one point they roll down their window to get a better look.

Their father, Darryl Walker, then posted the video to Nextdoor to spread the word and boy did word spread quickly!

Hundreds of people chimed in on Nextdoor, wondering if the dynamic animal duo had escaped from a nearby zoo. Others on Reddit were incredulous and didn't believe the reports of alpaca sightings.

The animals were ultimately corralled by a homeowner, who then alerted the California Highway Patrol and animal control, who was able to reunite the alpacas with their owner.

Their owner, Tobias Riday, says he's grateful that during a time of divisiveness and when there are so many stories about crime in Oakland, it was nice to see the community come together over something so funny.

Tobias says he will never leave the backyard gate unlocked again. He says Boogie and Woogie came from an alpaca rescue and Boogie is a single father. Tobias hopes someone watching their story will come forward and help connect Boogie with a suitable alpaca mate.