T-Mobile Reportedly Blocking iPhone Users From Enabling iCloud Private Relay

By Tyler Lee
Ubergizmo
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the features Apple introduced in iOS 15 is iCloud Private Relay. It acts almost like a VPN where it basically hides personal data of the user while they browse the web. It’s a useful feature for those who do not like the idea that websites and advertising companies are...

AFP

Suit says Google, Facebook chiefs OK'd market pact

Top bosses of Google and Facebook were directly involved in approving an allegedly illegal 2018 deal to cement their dominance of the online advertising market, US court documents revealed Friday. The US government filed its blockbuster lawsuit in October of last year, accusing Google of maintaining an "illegal monopoly" in online search and advertising. 
TECHNOLOGY
TechSpot

Apple faces criticism in Europe over iCloud "Private Relay" feature

Why it matters: Apple’s focus on privacy may have won some loyalty points with its customers, but telecom companies now want to push back against features like “Private Relay” just as much as regulators and law enforcement. This isn’t the first time encryption tech is being criticized for its potential to hide “digital footprints” for criminals, but now it’s also being portrayed as something that can harm competition in some digital markets.
TECHNOLOGY
imore.com

EU carriers want to kill iCloud Private Relay over 'digital sovereignty' worries

Some European carriers want iCloud Private Relay to be banned. Carriers claim iCloud Private Relay prevents them from managing their network. Apple's iCloud Private Relay feature is designed to prevent anyone from snooping on what you're doing on the internet, but a number of European cellular carriers want it banned. They claim that iCloud Private Relay prevents them from properly managing their networks.
TECHNOLOGY
wccftech.com

Apple Receives Flak for Its Private Relay iPhone Encryption – Several Carriers Want It Blocked

Apple announced its Private Relay feature for iPhones last year when it introduced iOS 15. This new iCloud feature is intended to encrypt all iPhone Safari traffic. As of right now, iPhone users have the option to enable it, and when you toggle it, no one, not even the talented software engineers stationed at Apple, would know who you are, or which website you are browsing, and when you are browsing it. Unfortunately, this feature has not sat too well with European carriers, who seek to block it.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

EU carriers want Apple's Private Relay blocked

Four European carriers have written to the European Commission claiming that Apple's Private Relay in iOS 15 undermines "digital sovereignty," and that it should be stopped. Apple's Private Relay, currently still in beta, is a VPN-like service for iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and macOS Monterey, which shields users from having their precise location data revealed. It has already been revealed that Apple is not implementing the feature in all countries, and now European carriers are asking for local exclusion too.
TECHNOLOGY
knowtechie.com

Is Apple’s iCloud Private Relay not working for you? Here’s how to fix it

You might have seen all the coverage of Apple’s iCloud Private Relay feature seemingly being blocked by cellular carriers. Some European carriers have penned an open letter against the feature, but that doesn’t mean they’re actually blocking it. What might be happening is actually a buried setting...
TECHNOLOGY
tmonews.com

T-Mobile explains why some users don’t have Private Relay

Yesterday, there were reports that T-Mobile has started blocking Apple’s new privacy feature called iCloud Private Relay. Shortly after the report spread, T-Mobile released a statement that it wasn’t blocking the feature unlike its European counterpart, who have blocked the feature along with EE, Vodafone, and Telefonica. Today,...
CELL PHONES
Macworld

iCloud+ Private Relay FAQ: Everything you need to know

If you’ve downloaded iOS 15, you might have noticed something different about your iCloud account. Apple is upgrading all paid iCloud accounts to something it calls iCloud+. It includes several interesting new features on top of the existing iCloud storage, sync, and cloud features, but the most interesting might be something Apple calls iCloud Private Relay. At first, it sounds like a VPN: your web-browsing traffic is encrypted and sent through a relay to hide your exact location, IP, or the contents of your browsing traffic.
TECHNOLOGY
avast.com

T-Mobile users suffer SIM swapping attacks

Plus, Shutterfly is hit by ransomware, and the world is surprised by “Y2K22”. “We informed a very small number of customers that the SIM card assigned to a mobile number on their account may have been illegally reassigned or limited account information was viewed,” a T-Mobile spokesperson told BleepingComputer last week in response to questions about a new T-Mobile data breach. “This issue was quickly corrected by our team, using our in-place safeguards, and we proactively took additional protective measures on their behalf,” the spokesperson added. SIM swapping, also known as SIM hijacking, occurs when a bad actor convinces a carrier’s employee, either through social engineering or outright bribery, to reassign SIM cards. The bad actor then gains control of the user’s account, including all saved passwords. T-Mobile provides guidance on the issue in its account takeover support page.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

VPN deals for January: Pay less for privacy with discounts on ExpressVPN, NordVPN and more

“What’s a VPN?” we hear you ask. Well, firstly it stands for a “virtual private network”, and it’s a piece of software that gives you more privacy and anonymity online by protecting your browsing activity.When you connect to the internet on your computer it creates an encrypted, virtual tunnel between your device and the VPN server, meaning your data is more protected.Initially, this type of software was developed for large corporations who needed to protect their sensitive information from being sent over public and private networks.But the personal VPN market has grown exponentially, and many people now use them not...
TECHNOLOGY
Ubergizmo

These Are The Potential Prices For Apple’s iPhone 14 Series

Over the years, Apple has been increasing the prices of its iPhones. This honestly shouldn’t really come as a surprise, so if anything, we can’t say we’re too shocked to learn that we could be looking at a potential price increase for the upcoming iPhone 14 as well.
CELL PHONES
Ubergizmo

Apple Developers In Korea Can Now Use Third-Party Payment Systems

Not too long ago, the courts in South Korea passed a new law that would require companies like Apple and Google to allow for third-party payment systems in their app stores. This means that developers will be able to choose a different payment system other than the default one that Apple and Google uses.
BUSINESS

