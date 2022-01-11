Age of Empires IV Could Be Coming To The Xbox

This is one of those collaborations I wouldn’t have seen coming a few years ago, but it’s 2022 now, and companies are learning more than ever that gamers do indeed enjoy traditionally feminine products. Look at the ubiquity of pink gaming accessories, or the success of ColourPop’s Animal Crossing collection. I remember always seeing OPI’s newest collection out on display when I went to the nail salon as a kid (they’re kind of known for their collaborations), so it’s cool now to see one of my favorite brands crossing over with Xbox. The best part is, you get some pretty sweet in-game skins for Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 on top of your already pretty cool purchase.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO