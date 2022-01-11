ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Age of Empires IV Could Be Coming To The Xbox

By Tyler Lee
Ubergizmo
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere have been many RTS games released in the past, and Microsoft’s Age of Empires franchise is right up there with titles such as Blizzard’s StarCraft. The game has typically been released for the PC, but it looks like there is a chance that Age of Empires IV could be making...

www.ubergizmo.com

Comments / 0

Related
GAMINGbible

Ubisoft's Subscription Service Is Coming To Xbox

So, got enough games in your backlog yet? Don’t be silly, there can never be too many, and apparently Ubisoft thinks so too, because they’ve just announced their plans to bring their subscription service, Ubisoft+, over to Xbox. As of now, they’ve not actually announced when this is...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

All Games Coming to Game Pass on Xbox & PC – January 2022

Here is every title coming to Game Pass for Xbox and PC in January 2022 as well as the games leaving the service too. It’s a new year but Xbox Game Pass is still just as good value as ever! There are hundreds of games in the library already and it keeps getting bigger every month.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Mann
gamingideology.com

Xbox News: Rainbow Six Extraction Coming on Day One with Xbox Game Pass

Rainbow Six Extraction will be available on day one with Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate when it releases on January 20. Rainbow Six Extraction is a tactical 1-3 player co-op PvE FPS where you’ll unite the elite operators from Rainbow Six against a deadly alien threat known as the Archaens.
VIDEO GAMES
onmsft.com

Nintendo 64's GoldenEye 007 video game is coming to Xbox consoles

Xbox Achievements for an unannounced re-release of the classic GoldenEye 007 video game have been discovered and listed by TA, a reliable Xbox Achievements tracking website. The Xbox Achievements for the game have either been unlocked by just one or two people which likely means that the title’s Achievement requirements are being tested by those involved with its development or release.
VIDEO GAMES
keengamer.com

Leak Suggests N64 Classic GoldenEye May Come to Xbox

A new achievements leak suggests that the classic N64 adventure, GoldenEye 007, may be coming to Xbox in some form after all. The leaked achievements list is viewable over on TrueAchievements.com. Within the list are 55 different achievements spanning both single and multiplayer modes. The achievements add up to a total of 1,000 gamer points in all.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Sense: A Cyberpunk Ghost Story is Coming to Xbox

Publisher Top Hat Games and developer Suzaku Games have announced Sense: A Cyberpunk Ghost Story is coming to Xbox consoles in January 2022. Sense: A Cyberpunk Ghost Story is coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on January 12th, and pre-orders are already live on the Xbox Store. “It’s...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Age Of Empires#Blizzard#Alumia Italia#Video Game Chronicle#Mobilesyrup#World S Edge#Gaming
gamefreaks365.com

It looks like GoldenEye 007 is coming to Xbox

At least two Rare workers have acquired achievements from a mystery new remaster of GoldenEye. Most of us are aware of the popularity and significance of GoldenEye 007 on the Nintendo 64. It was supposed to return in a remastered form on Xbox 360 in 2010, but it has now been disclosed 12 years later that this legendary James Bond shooter is possibly coming to Xbox, as revealed in a listing of its online accomplishments on TrueAchievements.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Clockwork Aquario coming to Xbox One, PC this summer

ININ Games will release Clockwork Aquario for Xbox One and PC via Steam this summer, the publisher announced. Clockwork Aquario first launched for Playstation 4 and Switch on November 30, 2021 in Europe and December 14 in North America. Here is an overview of the game, via ININ Games:. About.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Age of Empires 4 Xbox version is seemingly in development

Age of Empires 4 could be testing for an Xbox launch, it's been revealed. Over the past weekend, the Twitter account below, which trawls the Xbox database for codenames and other product information, revealed a product codenamed "Cardinal" had been added to the Xbox database. The account claims that this codename is actually related to Age of Empires 4, meaning an Xbox-related version of the new strategy game is currently in the works at developer Relic.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Nobody Saves The World Coming January 18, Included With Xbox Game Pass

The action-RPG Nobody Saves the World now has a release date, and it's closer than you might have thought. The game from Guacamelee studio Drinkbox is coming on January 18 to PC and Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. If you're an Xbox Game Pass subscriber on PC or consoles, you'll have it on release day as part of your subscription.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
noobfeed.com

The Most Anticipated Shooter Games Coming To Xbox In 2022

Video games are continually being rolled out, and console users are never short of choice as to what to play. When it comes to shooter games, specifically, there are over 100 titles that are set to be launched on the Xbox in 2022. Shooter games are still in vogue, and...
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Xbox’s collab with OPI nail polish comes with Halo and Forza skins

This is one of those collaborations I wouldn’t have seen coming a few years ago, but it’s 2022 now, and companies are learning more than ever that gamers do indeed enjoy traditionally feminine products. Look at the ubiquity of pink gaming accessories, or the success of ColourPop’s Animal Crossing collection. I remember always seeing OPI’s newest collection out on display when I went to the nail salon as a kid (they’re kind of known for their collaborations), so it’s cool now to see one of my favorite brands crossing over with Xbox. The best part is, you get some pretty sweet in-game skins for Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 on top of your already pretty cool purchase.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Everything Coming to Xbox Game Pass in January

Olija (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox - January 4. The Pedestrian (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox - January 4. Embr (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – January 6. Mass Effect Legendary Edition (Console and PC) EA Play – January 6. Outer Wilds (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox –...
VIDEO GAMES
mobilesyrup.com

Microsoft is reportedly testing Age of Empires IV on Xbox consoles

It looks like Age of Empires IV (Age IV) could make its way to Xbox consoles in the future. According to the Twitter account @ALumia_Italia, a Twitter account that often digs through the Microsoft Insider Hub for product code names, ‘XIP_CAR_JANUARY_2022’ recently appeared in the Xbox version of the app.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Ubisoft+ Coming to Xbox Game Pass Later This Year

Xbox has been working to make the largest library possible through its Xbox Game Pass subscription service. Game Pass might just be one of the biggest pay-to-play libraries of any similar service. Placing new games at the forefront of the subscription and constantly adding classics, there’s plenty to love. With more services looking to subscriptions, gamers are constantly gaining more and more titles to play. Most recently, EA decided to bring over its subscription service, which makes games like It Takes Two playable through an Xbox Game Pass subscription. Now it seems like Ubisoft is looking to make the jump too. Ubisoft announced this morning that Ubisoft+ is coming to Xbox Game Pass with Rainbow Six Extraction being made available on day one.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy