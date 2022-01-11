Age of Empires IV Could Be Coming To The Xbox

Xbox has been working to make the largest library possible through its Xbox Game Pass subscription service. Game Pass might just be one of the biggest pay-to-play libraries of any similar service. Placing new games at the forefront of the subscription and constantly adding classics, there’s plenty to love. With more services looking to subscriptions, gamers are constantly gaining more and more titles to play. Most recently, EA decided to bring over its subscription service, which makes games like It Takes Two playable through an Xbox Game Pass subscription. Now it seems like Ubisoft is looking to make the jump too. Ubisoft announced this morning that Ubisoft+ is coming to Xbox Game Pass with Rainbow Six Extraction being made available on day one.
