WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – The president of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union told media Monday it planned move forward with a strike despite pleas from King Soopers to meet once again at the bargaining table, in an effort to find common ground. During a late afternoon news conference, UFCW Local 7 President Kim Cordova said the union was finished bargaining with out of state representatives and lawyers and would only meet if local leaders with the grocery giant, like it’s president, sat down to negotiate. “We think at this point King Soopers needs to face its workers,” said Cordova....

WHEAT RIDGE, CO ・ 7 DAYS AGO