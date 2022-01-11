Public to hear potential city council candidate interviews

The Sunbury Municipal Building. Robert Inglis/The Daily Item

SUNBURY — The public will have the opportunity to sit in on a Sunbury City Council work session while council members and Mayor Josh Brosious interview potential candidates to fill a vacant seat on the board.

Brosious, who was elected to the mayor position last November, resigned his council seat, leaving the position open and council members to appoint the seat.

Brosious said Monday night during his first official council meeting as mayor that he wanted the public to be able to sit in on the interviews when they take place next week.

Council is accepting letters of interest until Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Brosious said he will announce the date of the work session shortly after the deadline for submissions is met. Solicitor Joel Wiest said the city would advertise the public meeting so the public would have time to come to the meeting and see who is being interviewed for the position.

During Monday’s meeting, Brosious also asked council members to submit economical development ideas to City Administrator Derrick Backer so that council members can compile a list and start searching for grants in 2022.

Backer asked city Redevelopment Authority Solicitor Brianna Apfelbaum-Kula to speak with the redevelopment authority members about setting up another board who could possibly be in charge of looking at vacant city-owned structures and coming up with ideas to present to the board and then to council in the future.

Apfelbaum-Kula agreed and said she would speak to board members.

Council members also agreed to begin looking at replacing parking meters throughout the city. Backer was instructed to get quotes on new meters and possibly a new method for downtown parking.

City Code Department Supervisor Jeff Wojciechowski said 50 citations were given out to property owners for not cleaning sidewalks within the allowed 24-hour time period from the time the snow ends after a storm. Wojciechowski said the department received some complaints about the $25 tickets but that he wanted residents to know how important it is to clean the sidewalks after the storms.

Council meets again on Jan. 25 for its regular meeting, when a new council member is expected to be appointed.