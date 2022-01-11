ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

An Offer from the Owners to the Players “Within the Next Two Weeks”?

bleachernation.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s only fair that I follow this morning’s rather dour lockout update with a little more positivity this evening. Not that I’m getting my hopes up about any kind of reasonable timeline this time around. That ship has sailed, and I still don’t expect serious negotiations before...

www.bleachernation.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Cubs open the international signing period by reportedly agreeing to deals with 2 top-50 prospects

The Chicago Cubs kicked off Major League Baseball’s international signing period Saturday by agreeing to deals with two highly ranked infielders. The Cubs most notably are signing shortstop Alexis Hernandez (Dominican Republic) for $1.3 million, third baseman Adan Sanchez (Panama) for $1.5 million and shortstop Jefferson Rojas (Dominican Republic) for $1 million, according to MLB.com. ...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Games#Mlbpa
Chicago Tribune

Chicago White Sox reportedly sign outfielders Oscar Colás — the No. 5 rated international prospect — and Erick Hernandez as MLB’s international signing period opens

Outfielder Oscar Colás, the No. 5 international prospect according to MLB Pipeline, came to terms on a $2.7 million deal with the Chicago White Sox, MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez reported Saturday. According to Sanchez, the Sox and outfielder Erick Hernandez agreed to terms on a $1 million deal. MLB Pipeline ranks Hernandez as the No. 28 international prospect. Colás, who was born in Santiago de ...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Chicago Tribune

Column: Baseball’s lockout is spoiling the best part of winter for anxious Cubs and White Sox fans

The middle of January traditionally signals the changing of the seasons in Chicago, a time to wash away the gloom of another Bears disaster and start thinking warm thoughts. In most years, the sidewalks are caked in ice, another polar vortex is plunging down from the Arctic and the Cubs and White Sox are holding their annual fan fests at a downtown hotel, celebrating the past while hyping the ...
NFL
bleachernation.com

Thoughts on Re-Acquiring Craig Kimbrel, Different Types of Changeups, and Other Cubs Bullets

We have our first significant snow of the year, which means I have to go clean off my car. I shouldn’t complain, because we made it all the way to January 17. • A storyline I’ve kind of forgotten about during the lockout, mostly because it probably no longer directly implicates the Cubs, is what the White Sox are going to do with Craig Kimbrel (h/t to MLBTR for raising the question). Having already picked up his $16 million option, and having already committed themselves to Liam Hendriks being *THE* closer, it remains impossible for me to see Kimbrel still being with the team come April. But with a transaction window before Spring Training that might be only a week, and with a lot of good relievers still on the market against whom the White Sox would be competing (Kenley Jansen, Joe Kelly, Andrew Chafin, Ryan Tepera, and a host of bounce-back former-closer types), it might be really dodgy for the White Sox to get a decent deal. But, again, it’s not as if they could actually go into the season with him as a setup man at this point.
MLB
bleachernation.com

Baseball America’s First Set of Top Draft Prospect Rankings Are Out (Cubs Pick 7th)

Whatever happens at the big league level with the lockout, it’ll have only a very small impact on the minor leagues (players on the 40-man roster might be delayed). And it’ll have no impact at all on amateur ball, where their seasons will be starting as soon as one month from this week. With the 7th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, it’s nice to be able to be way more into the top draft prospects this year than we have been in seven years. Very early mock drafts have been fun, as have been the early looks at the upcoming class.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy