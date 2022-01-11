Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes Cyprus region – EMSC

BUCHAREST (Reuters) – Romania reported 16,760 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, more than double on the day and the biggest single-day rise since October, as the Omicron coronavirus variant takes hold. Romania is the European Union’s second-least vaccinated state, with just under 41% of the population fully inoculated...
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s aviation regulator on Tuesday suspended another eight incoming U.S. flights by U.S. airlines, bringing the total cancellation this year to 84, based on a Reuters tally. The Civil Aviation Administration of China ordered United Airlines to suspend four more flights from San Francisco to...
SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korea fired tactical guided missiles on Monday, state media KCNA reported on Tuesday, the latest in a series of recent tests that highlighted its evolving missile programmes. The report came a day after South Korea’s military said North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles from...
(Reuters) – Canada has deployed a small contingent of special forces operators to Ukraine, Canada’s Global News reported on Monday, after security talks last week ended without a breakthrough in resolving tensions between Moscow and Kyiv. Russia has stationed more than 100,000 troops near the border with Ukraine,...
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s finance ministry said on Monday it will crack down on “misleading” advertisements for crypto assets that can harm consumers. The finance ministry set out findings from a public consultation on promotions for cryptocurrencies like bitcoin. “The government will therefore act to ensure...
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China had shipped 342.8 million smartphones to domestic consumers in 2021, up 15.9% year-on-year, according to government data published on Tuesday, implying a sector recovery from a blow it took in the early days of the COVID-19 crisis. The annual shipments, however, failed to scale the...
LONDON (Reuters) – Industry association Eurometaux has asked EU policy-makers to allow member states to support domestic producers of aluminium, zinc and silicon with state aid to ensure supplies of the metals crucial for the transition to low carbon energy. The European Union has a goal to reduce net...
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Joint military drills involving Russian and Belarusian forces in ex-Soviet Belarus will run from Feb. 10-20, the Belarusian Defence Ministry said on Tuesday. Minsk said on Monday that Russian military forces and hardware had begun arriving in Belarus for joint drills amid soaring tensions between East...
BERLIN (Reuters) – German investor sentiment surged in January on expectations that the incidence of COVID-19 cases will fall by early summer, allowing growth in Europe’s largest economy to pick up in the coming six months, a survey showed on Tuesday. The ZEW economic research institute said its...
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Around half of global cyber defence investment in past few years has been in Israel, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday. Speaking by video to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Bennett said that as more work is done remotely, companies will be increasingly vulnerable to cyber attacks.
MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines’ swine inventory increased by about 700,000 heads over the last 12 months owing to a repopulation programme, following two years of declines due to African swine fever outbreaks, an agriculture official said on Tuesday. The inventory has risen to 9.8 million heads, from...
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia said on Tuesday its embassy in Kyiv was operating as usual following a New York Times report that Moscow had begun evacuating the families of staff at its diplomatic missions in Ukraine, the Interfax news agency reported. The New York Times cited a senior Ukrainian...
A magnitude 3.5 earthquake struck near Idyllwild in Riverside County Monday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor hit at 11:39 p.m., about 6 miles from the Idyllwild-Pine Cove area in the San Jacinto Mountains. The quake, which was also about 10 miles from Valle Vista, 13 miles from Palm Springs and 37 […]
