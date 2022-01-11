ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes Cyprus region – EMSC

By Syndicated Content
wsau.com
 7 days ago

(Reuters) – An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck Cyprus...

wsau.com

Comments / 0

Related
wsau.com

Romania sees biggest daily jump in COVID-19 cases in three months

BUCHAREST (Reuters) – Romania reported 16,760 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, more than double on the day and the biggest single-day rise since October, as the Omicron coronavirus variant takes hold. Romania is the European Union’s second-least vaccinated state, with just under 41% of the population fully inoculated...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wsau.com

China aviation regulator suspends eight more incoming U.S. flights

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s aviation regulator on Tuesday suspended another eight incoming U.S. flights by U.S. airlines, bringing the total cancellation this year to 84, based on a Reuters tally. The Civil Aviation Administration of China ordered United Airlines to suspend four more flights from San Francisco to...
WORLD
wsau.com

North Korea tested tactical guided missiles on Monday – KCNA

SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korea fired tactical guided missiles on Monday, state media KCNA reported on Tuesday, the latest in a series of recent tests that highlighted its evolving missile programmes. The report came a day after South Korea’s military said North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles from...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Cyprus#Mediterranean#Extreme Weather#Emsc#Reuters
wsau.com

Britain to crack down on “misleading” cryptocurrency adverts

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s finance ministry said on Monday it will crack down on “misleading” advertisements for crypto assets that can harm consumers. The finance ministry set out findings from a public consultation on promotions for cryptocurrencies like bitcoin. “The government will therefore act to ensure...
MARKETS
wsau.com

China’s 2021 smartphone shipments up 15.9% y/y – govt data

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China had shipped 342.8 million smartphones to domestic consumers in 2021, up 15.9% year-on-year, according to government data published on Tuesday, implying a sector recovery from a blow it took in the early days of the COVID-19 crisis. The annual shipments, however, failed to scale the...
CELL PHONES
wsau.com

Europe’s metal industry asks EU to help it deliver energy transition

LONDON (Reuters) – Industry association Eurometaux has asked EU policy-makers to allow member states to support domestic producers of aluminium, zinc and silicon with state aid to ensure supplies of the metals crucial for the transition to low carbon energy. The European Union has a goal to reduce net...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wsau.com

Belarus says joint drills with Russia to run Feb. 10-20

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Joint military drills involving Russian and Belarusian forces in ex-Soviet Belarus will run from Feb. 10-20, the Belarusian Defence Ministry said on Tuesday. Minsk said on Monday that Russian military forces and hardware had begun arriving in Belarus for joint drills amid soaring tensions between East...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Environment
wsau.com

German investor morale rebounds on expectations COVID will fade

BERLIN (Reuters) – German investor sentiment surged in January on expectations that the incidence of COVID-19 cases will fall by early summer, allowing growth in Europe’s largest economy to pick up in the coming six months, a survey showed on Tuesday. The ZEW economic research institute said its...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wsau.com

Half of global cyber defence investment has been in Israel – PM Bennett

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Around half of global cyber defence investment in past few years has been in Israel, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday. Speaking by video to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Bennett said that as more work is done remotely, companies will be increasingly vulnerable to cyber attacks.
MIDDLE EAST
wsau.com

Swine fever-hit Philippines sees ‘substantial’ growth in hog population

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines’ swine inventory increased by about 700,000 heads over the last 12 months owing to a repopulation programme, following two years of declines due to African swine fever outbreaks, an agriculture official said on Tuesday. The inventory has risen to 9.8 million heads, from...
AGRICULTURE
wsau.com

Russia says Kyiv embassy working normally after report on families leaving

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia said on Tuesday its embassy in Kyiv was operating as usual following a New York Times report that Moscow had begun evacuating the families of staff at its diplomatic missions in Ukraine, the Interfax news agency reported. The New York Times cited a senior Ukrainian...
EUROPE
KTLA

Magnitude 3.5 earthquake strikes near Idyllwild

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake struck near Idyllwild in Riverside County Monday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor hit at 11:39 p.m., about 6 miles from the Idyllwild-Pine Cove area in the San Jacinto Mountains. The quake, which was also about 10 miles from Valle Vista, 13 miles from Palm Springs and 37 […]
IDYLLWILD-PINE COVE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy